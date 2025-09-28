After Months of Testing, I've Found 5 Cozy Autumnal Perfumes You're Unlikely to Smell on Anyone Else

A chill is in the air, and on the streets of London, I'm increasingly kicking over swathes of leaves, which are taking on that burnt umber shade indicative of the changing seasons. Yes, autumn is upon us, and while we're switching up our wardrobes and searching for mohair and cable-knits, it's also time to take stock of our fragrance rotation.

Personally, I gravitate toward something bright and oceanic in summer, but as the air turns crisp, I crave fragrances that feel warm, smoky, and quietly sensual—without shouting “autumn” from the rooftops. I’m after that cozy energy without smelling like everyone else, essentially. Ahead, my more off-beat picks for autumnal scenting.

1. Escentric Molecules M+ Cistus

On first glance, Escentric Molecules' new scent, Molecule 01 + Cistus, isn't your typical autumnal scent. It combines the synthetic molecule Iso E Super, with its cedarwood inflection and velvety cocooning feel, with Cistus, derived from the Mediterranean shrub—it is warm, resinous, sweet and slightly smoky. Together, these elements create a truly singular aroma. It's sticky, golden and animalic, with bright pops of labdanum and a leathery undertone that grounds the sweetness and makes it perfect for year-round wear.

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Cistus - 100ml £135 at Escentric Molecules

2. Hermès Barénia Intense

I love woody perfumes, and while I'd argue that this is a year-round note, I particularly enjoy its enveloping, mysterious qualities during the colder season. Hermès Barénia Intense is perfectly balanced, thanks to being a modern interpretation of the classic chypre structure. There's depth thanks to notes of oakwood, Barénia leather and patchouli absolute, as well as a pop of cashmere softness from butterfly lily.

Hermès Barénia Eau De Parfum Intense £116 at Space NK

3. Dries Van Noten’s Havana Gold

If you really want to channel the sultry, sensual side of autumn, then Dries Van Noten’s Havana Gold is a scent that will announce your entrance, with heady opening tendrils of tobacco, liquorice and leather. Master perfumer Jordi Fernandez drew inspiration from a sultry night in Cuba—and the resulting fragrance is powerfully transportive. This is one you'll be able to smell on your clothes for days to come.

DRIES VAN NOTEN Havana Gold Eau De Parfum £275 at Selfridges

4. TOM FORD Black Orchid Reserve

Tom Ford has always nailed sexy, and the brand's latest iteration of their first-ever, iconic perfume, Black Orchid Reserve, turns it up a notch. It has everything we loved about the initial fragrance; so that dark, boozy, sweet, floral sensuality, but with the addition of the ghost orchid flower. This is complemented with more ylang ylang, an effervescent pop of timut pepper, and smouldering tonka and black truffle. It's a truly decadent wear.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Reserve Eau De Parfum £139.50 at Lookfantastic

5. Diptyque Lazulio

A lot of autumnal scents can be grouped into the same accords: warm, woody, leathery, and warming—but sometimes, I like something a little cleaner. Diptyque's new Les Essences fragrance, Lazulio, is exactly that. It's got the aromatic sensuality we crave as we head into the holiday season, but with uplifting notes of tangy rhubarb, balsamic benzioin, vetiver, and rose. It's meant to evoke the soft sweep of a peacock feather, and it conjures this beautifully in olfactory form.

