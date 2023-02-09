I test fragrances for a living—these 5 Zara perfumes give luxury alternatives a run for their money
They're all under £30
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Zara is quickly becoming one of the most popular places to shop for the best perfume for women (opens in new tab). The brand has a wide range of scents and have even collaborated with Jo Malone CBE (opens in new tab) on a special line of fragrances.
Much like its clothing, Zara's fragrances sell out in record time, and I was keen to see what all the fuss was about. As a beauty writer who is obsessed with perfume, I have tried my fair share of scents, and I always give my honest opinion on whether I like them or not.
From the best fresh perfumes (opens in new tab) to the best long-lasting perfumes (opens in new tab) and more, it's safe to say that Zara has ticked all the boxes with its fragrances. There is something for everyone, but in my opinion, the below five options are the best you can buy.
Not only do they smell amazing, but all of these perfumes are under £30 which makes them even more appealing. They are perfect for throwing in your bag to apply throughout the day, and I always get compliments whenever I wear them out and about. In fact, after borrowing them, most of my friends have gone to Zara and purchased the perfumes themselves.
So, keep on scrolling for my top picks, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best Jo Malone perfumes (opens in new tab) and the best Chanel perfumes (opens in new tab) to buy now. You perfume collection is about to get a whole lot better...
The 5 best Zara perfumes to buy now:
1. Zara Red Temptation
Key notes: saffron, coriander spices, bitter orange, jasmine, praline, moss, amber
This perfume is my go-to evening scent. It's warm and woody, with notes of saffron, jasmine, praline and amber. It's chocolatey but not too sweet, and makes the perfect date-night option.
2. Zara Energetically New York
Key notes: cardamom, jasmine, sandalwood
Energetically New York is a more genderless scent option, and is part of Zara's collection with Jo Malone CBE. Notes of cardamom, jasmine and sandalwood give it a super-fresh finish, and you'll feel like you just stepped out of the shower after one spray. One thing to note, the lasting power is not as impressive as some of the other options, but I always carry it in my bag so I can apply it throughout the day.
3. Zara Nuit
Key notes: bergamot, peach, iris, lily of the valley, amber, vanilla
Another great evening option is Nuit. It's warm and comforting, but not as chocolatey as Red Temptation. Instead, it contains fruity notes of bergamot and peach combined with amber and vanilla for a slightly fresher, sweeter take.
4. Zara Fleur D'Oranger
Key notes: orange blossom, neroli, ylang-ylang
If you're craving a holiday, let this perfume transport you to sunny Italy, with notes of orange blossom, neroli and ylang-ylang. It's one of the most striking summer scents I have ever tried, and lasts beautifully on the skin.
5. Zara Ebony Wood
Key notes: pink peppercorn, clove, ebony wood
If you try one perfume from this roundup, make it Ebony Wood. I have never got so many compliments as I have when wearing this, and I've got all my friends and family hooked. It's so unique, with notes of pink peppercorn, clove and ebony wood, which envelop you in a warm, musky fragrance that lasts all day.
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
Dame Arc review: “Yep - this is officially one of the most successful G-spot sex toy shapes out there”
Hitting the spot perfectly.
By Ness Cooper
-
Best books of 2023: The Marie Claire reading list
Kindles at the ready, Readers – our round-up of new releases and recommended favourites for 2023 is designed to give you a TBR list to treasure throughout the year
By Catherine Jarvie
-
Here's how to support victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake
As the death toll surpasses 11,000, with thousands more trapped under collapsed buildings, here are 5 aid organisations to donate to on the ground.
By Jenny Proudfoot