I test fragrances for a living—these 5 Zara perfumes give luxury alternatives a run for their money

Zara is quickly becoming one of the most popular places to shop for the best perfume for women (opens in new tab). The brand has a wide range of scents and have even collaborated with Jo Malone CBE (opens in new tab) on a special line of fragrances.

Much like its clothing, Zara's fragrances sell out in record time, and I was keen to see what all the fuss was about. As a beauty writer who is obsessed with perfume, I have tried my fair share of scents, and I always give my honest opinion on whether I like them or not.

From the best fresh perfumes (opens in new tab) to the best long-lasting perfumes (opens in new tab) and more, it's safe to say that Zara has ticked all the boxes with its fragrances. There is something for everyone, but in my opinion, the below five options are the best you can buy.

Not only do they smell amazing, but all of these perfumes are under £30 which makes them even more appealing. They are perfect for throwing in your bag to apply throughout the day, and I always get compliments whenever I wear them out and about. In fact, after borrowing them, most of my friends have gone to Zara and purchased the perfumes themselves.

So, keep on scrolling for my top picks, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best Jo Malone perfumes (opens in new tab) and the best Chanel perfumes (opens in new tab) to buy now. You perfume collection is about to get a whole lot better...

The 5 best Zara perfumes to buy now:

1. Zara Red Temptation

(opens in new tab) Zara Red Temptation Eau de Parfum 80ml £19.99 at Zara (opens in new tab) Key notes: saffron, coriander spices, bitter orange, jasmine, praline, moss, amber

This perfume is my go-to evening scent. It's warm and woody, with notes of saffron, jasmine, praline and amber. It's chocolatey but not too sweet, and makes the perfect date-night option.

2. Zara Energetically New York

(opens in new tab) Zara Energetically New York Eau de Parfum 75ml £25.99 at Zara (opens in new tab) Key notes: cardamom, jasmine, sandalwood

Energetically New York is a more genderless scent option, and is part of Zara's collection with Jo Malone CBE. Notes of cardamom, jasmine and sandalwood give it a super-fresh finish, and you'll feel like you just stepped out of the shower after one spray. One thing to note, the lasting power is not as impressive as some of the other options, but I always carry it in my bag so I can apply it throughout the day.

3. Zara Nuit

(opens in new tab) Zara Nuit Eau de Parfum 90ml £12.99 at Zara (opens in new tab) Key notes: bergamot, peach, iris, lily of the valley, amber, vanilla

Another great evening option is Nuit. It's warm and comforting, but not as chocolatey as Red Temptation. Instead, it contains fruity notes of bergamot and peach combined with amber and vanilla for a slightly fresher, sweeter take.

4. Zara Fleur D'Oranger

(opens in new tab) Zara Fleur D'Oranger Eau de Parfum 90ml £25.99 at Zara (opens in new tab) Key notes: orange blossom, neroli, ylang-ylang

If you're craving a holiday, let this perfume transport you to sunny Italy, with notes of orange blossom, neroli and ylang-ylang. It's one of the most striking summer scents I have ever tried, and lasts beautifully on the skin.

5. Zara Ebony Wood