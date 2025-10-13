Fashion's Scent Awakening—Inside the New Era of Olfactory Styling

Runways might be ruled by sight, but this season, it was the unseen that left the biggest impression. Designers are using fragrance not just as a finishing touch, but as part of the storytelling, an invisible thread weaving together clothes, inspiration, mood, and memory. The result? Fashion that you don’t just see, you feel—and it’s changing the way we experience both. “I believe that fragrance doesn’t just complement style, it elevates it by infusing each outfit with presence and a deeper sense of identity,” explains Amanda Connock of Connock England. “Although invisible, fragrance is the ultimate accessory, that final touch that completes any look." The right scent can amplify what the eye sees—or even reveal the unseen mood beneath a garment.

Scent meets style

At the Roksanda Spring/Summer 2026 show, for example, fragrance was not an afterthought but a collaborator. The space was suffused with STORIES No.02 Eau de Parfum—warm, forested, and evocative—enveloping models, backstage artists, and front-row guests alike. Roksanda herself described the fragrance as complementing the organic inspirations behind the collection: “With notes of natural surroundings and forestry, there is a connection to Barbara Hepworth, this season’s inspirations, and her dialogue with nature and organic form.” The fragrance was to feel like part of the collection itself—echoing the clean lines and earthy tones.

Over at Barrus, scent was experimented with at an even more elemental level— using nanotechnology to embed scent into its fabrics. In collaboration with Art de Huile, scarves and select garments exuded an aroma, inspired by Istanbul’s spice bazaars, adding a tactile depth to the drape and motion of the fabrics. Creative Director Neslisah Yilmaz framed it beautifully: “a journey through scents, textures, and hidden lights.”

In Paris, Saint Laurent staged its latest show beneath the Eiffel Tower and infused the space with the house’s most iconic scent: Opium. The fragrance floated through the night air, mingling with the dramatic lighting and Yves Saint Laurent’s signature precision tailoring. It was both nostalgic and defiant—a reminder that scent can crystallise a brand’s history in the same way a sharply cut blazer does. The guests didn’t just witness the collection; they breathed in the YSL legacy.

Backstage at Ginny Litscher , master perfumer Azzi Glasser scent-styled each celebrity model, matching fragrance to look and mood, creating what she called “the catwalk that left the scent trail.” Sadie Frost wore Perfume C, “as it gives off that pheromone sexual aura with that mysterious quality, perfect for my look.” And Laura Whitmore wore Perfume Twisted Iris: “I love Ginny’s designs and I want my fragrance to match the story told in this dress.” The collab elevated the 'just another' collection into a fully multi-sensory experience.

Meanwhile, Chopova Lowena’s ‘Cheerlore’ show turned the runway into a playful scent narrative. ‘Perfume girls’ carrying bottles of the label’s newly launched fragrances—Queen Rosa, Hay Zhasmina!, Great Root/Green Ruth. And then there is Miu Miu’s Miutine—not necessarily diffused on a runway, but born from the same impulse to entwine a house’s aesthetic with smell. Inspired by the Matelassé leather codes of the brand, Dominique Ropion, the perfumer, says the composition “invites self-affirmation and confidence.” Ambassador Emma Corrin called it “a scent for free spirits.” In one small flacon, Miu Miu compresses its fashion identity into scent.

Your fragrance wardrobe

“Although invisible, fragrance is the ultimate accessory, that final touch that completes any look," says Amanda. Here's how to bring the runway's sensibility into your own everyday wardrobe.

Mood alignment - If your outfit features crisp tailoring—sharp lines and structured silhouettes—lean into greener woods, such as vetiver, leather, or incense. These base notes echo the confidence and intent behind your look. If you’re wearing something romantic or fluid—such as soft silks, bias cuts, chiffon, airy florals, musks, or a whisper of vanilla—airy florals can mirror that sense of ease without overwhelming it. As Amanda puts it, “Fragrance also has a powerful connection to mood. Light, green notes can refresh and uplift; warm ambers and woods can calm and comfort.” Much like dressing, scent becomes a daily ritual for deciding how you want to feel—confident, serene, bold, or sensual.

Season and fabric - In spring and summer, citrus, green notes and watery florals sit beautifully beside linen and sheer fabrics—they amplify that freshness. Come autumn and winter, heavier materials like wool and velvet pair perfectly with amber, tobacco or resinous woods. Think of your perfume as a second layer: in warm weather, it should feel like cool air on skin; in winter, like a cashmere throw.

Occasion and character - For daytime or work, choose clean yet complex notes—iris, soft woods, white florals—that whisper rather than shout. For the night, you can build intensity with tuberose, labdanum or oud. The goal isn’t to match perfectly, but to harmonise: your scent should affirm your look, not compete with it. Amanda likens this to building an olfactive wardrobe: “Through fragrance layering and combining, you can craft a scent that is uniquely yours—a personal olfactive wardrobe that reflects your style in every season. Just as no two people wear an outfit in the same way, fragrance becomes most powerful when it’s worn with intention and tailored to you.”

Narrative thread - Just as designers now weave scent into their runway story—think of how fragrance fills a show space, echoing the fabrics or plette—you can use perfume as your own finishing flourish. Try misting it through a silk scarf or inside the neckline of a jacket so it lingers like a secret. The first breath as you enter a room becomes your signature—invisible but unforgettable.

