Trust me, these 9 clean girl perfumes are the answer to smelling effortlessly chic

When it comes to perfume , I have two moods. The first sees me reach for dark, rich, smoky scents , laced with sweet gourmand notes or alcohol inspired undertones . These are fragrances I wear when I want to feel powerful. The second, which falls in complete juxtaposition, are the fragrances I turn to every day; perfumes that smell light yet comforting in equal measure, that I don't have to think twice about spritzing because they're so effortless to wear.

For me, the best creamy perfumes fall into this camp, as do fragrances that smell like fresh bed linen or those with soapy notes. Ultimately, day to day I gravitate towards fragrances that smell clean and it’s these clean girl scents I want to introduce you to today.

So, what exactly is a clean girl perfume? Well, they encompass a whole range of different fragrance families, but what they all have in common, is that much like the trending TikTok aesthetic of the same name, they smell understated with a sophisticated edge. They also have a purity about them, which isn't to say that they won't take you on a journey of notes, but rather, when you smell them, you're transported by a singular vision.

You’ll also find many of the best clean girl perfumes sit close to the skin . As a result, these fragrances won’t overpower and instead work in harmony with your body's natural scent. This is why I love them for daily wear and why I never seem to have enough in my collection. If I had to pick however, these are my favourites…

The best clean girl perfumes

1. Phlur Soft Spot Eau de Parfum

Key notes: Freesia, Jasmine, Vanilla Orchid, Musk, Amber

Phlur’s Soft Spot is a vanilla scent for people who don’t want to smell like they're fresh out of the bakery. It’s creamy and comforting yet light at the same time, without any of the heady sweetness you can get from a traditional vanilla note. I’ve seen this described as mimicking the scent of baby powder, and I have to agree there’s a hint of that soothing cleanliness. But there is also warmth that comes through from the amber base notes.

2. Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette

Key notes: Aldehydes, Pear, Orange Blossom, White Musk, Patchouli

For a fragrance that smells bright and uplifting with serious clean girl energy, you’d be hard pressed to beat Maison Margiela’s Lazy Sunday Morning. Described as replicating the smell of soft skin and bed linen, it is freshness bottled. Alongside delicate floral notes of orange blossom, lily of the valley and powdery iris, you’ll find aldehydes—a note commonly found in these kinds of scents. It mimics the soapy smell of laundry, while white musk gives it a soft earthiness. I even know people who spray their bed sheets with this after washing for that extra clean feel.

3. Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume Eau de Parfum

Key notes: Cetalox

If you haven’t tried Juliette Has a Gun’s Not a Perfume before, please head here to read my extended adoration of it. In short, though, this is a scent that is singular in its payoff as it contains one single note, Cetalox or Ambroxan, as it’s more commonly known. This means how it smells when it lands on your skin is how it will smell at the end of the day. On me, that’s light and clean with a subtle powderiness that I love. If the clean girl aesthetic is rooted in minimalism, it doesn’t get more minimalist than this.

4. Mizensir Poudre D’or Eau de Parfum

Key notes: Tiare flower, Jasmine, Iris, Musk, Vanilla, Sandalwood

I’ve long believed powdery perfumes are a misunderstood grouping, and that their outdated reputation is, in part, because people don’t give them the time they deserve. If you need proof, I present to you Mizensir’s Poudre D’or, a powdery perfume that’s clean in its execution and moreish to smell. Alongside traditional powdery notes of iris and musk, you’ll find creamy sandalwood and white florals, which blend to give this scent a lightness that some other powdery perfumes lack.

5. Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Parfum

Key notes: Fig, Coconut, Green notes, Cedar

If you’re in the market for more of a green, clean scent, I have to point you in the direction of Diptyque’s Philosykos. Combining notes of fig and coconut with the verdant nature of fresh foliage, it’s the type of fragrance that makes you want to go outside and take a moment in nature. It’s juicy, vibrant, yet grounding at the same time. It's the perfect fragrance for the clean girl who doesn’t mind getting her boots dirty.

6. Acne Studios par Frederic Malle Eau de Parfum

Key notes: Aldehydes, Orange blossom, Jasmine, Sandalwood, Iso E Super

Acne Studios' namesake scent is washing powder bottled. Heavy with aldehydes and fragrant florals, it’s clean without any added complications. That’s not to say it’s boring, though—a fragrance created by master perfumer Frederic Malle could never be boring, but it does strongly evoke the aroma of clean clothes drying in the breeze, which I love. I’ll be dousing myself in this all spring.

7. Byredo Blanche Absolu Eau de Parfum

Key notes: Aldehydes, Black pepper, Jasmine, Musk, Cashmere, Ambroxan

When creating Blanche, perfume nose Ben Gorham was inspired by the absolution of the colour white. In fragrance form, that means a scent that smells pure and intimate. As Bryedo says, "It's clean skin, soft linens and the quiet moments that ground us.”

For 2025, however, they’ve taken things up a notch, and you can now get your hands on Blanche Absolu, a more intense version of the classic scent. I’ve had my hands on this for a few weeks now, and it feels like a more mature version, with a fieriness courtesy of black pepper.

8. 27/87 Per Sè Eau de Parfum

Key notes: Aldehydes, Orris, Bamboo, Musk, Amberette

27/87 Per Sè is often compared to Byredo’s Blanche, however for me the two sit on different sides of the same clean girl coin. Where Blanche is clean bed linen, Per Sè is a fresh sheet of paper ready to be written on. This is a fragrance that smells like opportunity, and it’s for this reason that I like to reach for it on days when I need to get things done.

9. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Nude Eau de Parfum

Key notes: Jasmine, Musk, Rose, Tonka Bean, Cedar

Last but most definitely not least, we’ve got Narcisco Rodriguez’s Musc Nude, a fragrance for those who like a little sweetness. This perfume takes me on a journey, from a floral opening, courtesy of rose, through to a musky, almost baby powder heart, before settling delicately with the soft notes of tonka bean. I’d describe this as a crowd-pleasing clean girl scent, as I think you’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t like it. It’s pure joy—simple as.