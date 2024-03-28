These 7 beauty products truly deserve the waitlists they're famed for

When Summer Fridays first entered into the US beauty arena with their now cult Jet Lag face mask in 2018, I remember getting my hands on it was a need, not a want. The leave-on, moisturising mask, designed with dry skin in mind, taunted me from my Instagram explore page in its chic blue packaging, dubbed as the Holy Grail product for reviving travel-worn skin. It wasn’t until a trip to Los Angeles that I managed to get my hands on it and, from then onwards, my obsession with the brand Summer Fridays began.

But why has Summer Fridays grown such a cult following amongst beauty editors and the beauty community alike? Created with busy lifestyles in mind, the brand's curated collection of products are designed to work quickly, thanks to high-powered ingredients, while also being easy and simple to apply—delivering natural results. It’s for this reason that Space NK can sell over 70 of the original Jet Lag Mask in just one week, while the Lip Butter Balm amassed a waitlist of 7,000 people ahead of its launch in 2020. (The lip balm is still Space NK's number one bestselling Summer Fridays product—and one of our Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon's, favourites.)

These days, it’s thankfully much easier to get my Summer Fridays fix than it was in 2018, as it is now stocked on both Cult Beauty and Space NK, meaning ample places to shop for all things Summer Fridays. They brand has also expanded over the years into not just skincare, but also make-up and body care too, all created with the same ethos of effective yet fuss-free beauty. As a beauty editor I've been lucky to test most of the range over the years and, while I'm a big fan of everything the brand does, I have developed some favourites that I continue to return to again and again.

So, whether you’re new to Summer Fridays and wondering which products are the best, or just want to know if the brand really lives up to the hype, keep scrolling as I’ve narrowed down the best Summer Fridays products available now (if I had to pick just seven, that is)...

The best Summer Fridays beauty products, reviewed by a beauty editor

1. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla Today's Best Deals £23 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Feels hydrating + Non-sticky formula Reasons to avoid - Scent may not suit all tastes

If you need proof that not all lip balms are created equal, just look at the frenzy around them right now. From Rhode’s peptide-infused formula to Hourglass’ ultra-glossy tinted balms, it’s clear that any beauty fan these days expects a lot from their lip products. So, the fact that Summer Friday’s quickly cut through the masses of balms on offer when this product launched just gives credence to how good it is.

With a rich, buttery formula that doesn’t feel sticky, it's luxurious to both apply and wear. My favourite is the classic vanilla, which gives a slight sheen and smells good enough to eat, but there are eight to choose from in a variety of shades, from pinks to coral tones. Once you try these, you'll need one in your handbag at all times, I promise.

2. Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

While Summer Fridays' roots are firmly in the skincare realm, the brand entered into make-up in 2022 with this launch, and boy, I’m glad it did. Ultra-light in terms of coverage, this is the perfect no-make-up make-up skin tint which acts like a veil on the skin, blurring blemishes and creating a more even base. It won’t replace your foundation , especially if you prefer a full coverage , but if you want to look more radiant on no-makeup days or prefer to top up your base with concealer , this is a great natural-looking option.

Above, I'm wearing the shade tan, which is a great match for me. I skipped concealer and powder and just added a little cream blush to perk me up a bit. The finish is radiant but not overly dewy like many other skin tints, making it super wearable. I'm a big fan!

3. Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil

Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil Today's Best Deals £40 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Non-greasy texture + Ultra-fine glitter for a sun kissed glow Reasons to avoid - Glass bottle may be difficult to travel with

Any brand that has its origins in Los Angeles should know a thing or two about creating products that give a sunshine-inspired glow, and the Pool Time Glowing Body Oil does just that.

Featuring flecks of gold glitter suspended in a blend of hydrating macadamia, apricot, jojoba and sunflower oils, it leaves skin looking glazed and radiant. What makes this oil oh-so-delicious, however, is the scent. With notes of coconut, almond and vanilla, it smells like summer in a bottle. I sadly used up my bottle last year, but I’ll definitely be repurchasing as it’s just that good.

4. Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-free Moisuturiser

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-free Moisuturiser Today's Best Deals £45 at SpaceNK Reasons to buy + Cooling gel consistency + Sinks into skin quickly Reasons to avoid - May not be rich enough for very dry skin

Sometimes the best products are ones that you return to again and again and that’s the case for me when it comes to Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Moisturiser. While it won’t totally transform your complexion overnight, its aim is to boost hydration levels for skin that appears plumped and radiant. To do this, the light gel-like formula contains hyaluronic acid and amino acids to replenish moisture levels deep down in the skin while also fighting free-radical damage.

The result? A light, easy-to-apply moisturiser that’s ideal for using when your skin is stressed out or feeling dehydrated. Plus, it feels slightly cooling on the skin, making it ideal for sunny days or for packing in your suitcase.

5. Summer Fridays Shadedrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen

Summer Fridays Shadedrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen Today's Best Deals £36 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + No white cast + Contains chamomile to soothe skin Reasons to avoid - Only available in SPF30

If you’re looking for an SPF that feels as light as a serum on the skin, you can’t go far wrong with Summer Fridays Shadedrops. Vegan and packed with skin-enriching vitamins, it provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays while also soothing the skin with calming chamomile extract. It leaves no white cast on the skin and rubs in easily to create a practically invisible layer of protection. My only wish is that there was also an SPF50 version for days when higher protection is needed.

6. Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

The face mask that started it all, Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask still holds cult status when it comes to the brand's best-selling products—and for all the right reasons. Designed to hydrate tired, stressed-out skin, it’s packed with nourishing ceramides and radiance-boosting vitamin C , as well as niacinamide for a smooth, plumped complexion. While it’s packed with heaps of hardworking ingredients, it doesn’t feel thick or overly heavy on the skin, more like a rich moisturiser in consistency with no stickiness or greasiness.

The real selling point to this mask, however, is that there’s no need to wash it off—you can simply leave it to sink in or blot away any excess, making it ideal for when you’re on the go or limited on time. My favourite way to apply this is overnight to wake up with plump, hydrated skin.

7. Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil in Rosewood Nights

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil in Rosewood Nights Today's Best Deals £26 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Non-sticky forumla + Pretty, glossy finish Reasons to avoid - Lighter shades aren't very pigmented

Lip oils were a huge trend last summer and I predict they’re going to be just as big when the warm weather rolls around this year, too. Summer Fridays Lip Oil applies smoothly and offers a non-sticky finish that feels nourishing on the lips, thanks to vegan plant oils and vitamin E. In fact, it's hands down one of the best lip products out there right now.

The shade Rosewood Nights has become my go-to, worn with a taupe lip liner for a 90s-inspired evening look, or, if you want a more natural-looking finish, Blush Dreams, a pink-toned nude, offers just a hint of colour with a glossy finish.