After thoroughly testing Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare, here's my honest thoughts as a hard-to-impress editor

I'm going to be honest here, when I first heard that Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare was coming to the UK, I wasn't that bothered, which is really saying something because I am a huge fan of Hailey's beauty tips (opens in new tab) and looks. The truth is, on paper I didn't think Rhode products looked like much. Comprising of a Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream and Peptide Lip Treatment, I wasn't sure I was really missing out on anything without them in my life. I'm a very hard-to-impress beauty editor, and I didn't feel as if these products delivered anything new. (If Hailey were to have launched a line of hair wax sticks to help achieve her signature slicked-back bun, I might have been more excited.)

Having said this, with every TikTok Hailey uploaded with her using Rhode skin products as a part of her make-up routine (opens in new tab), the desire for me to try Rhode grew. I sensed the products weren't going to change my life but the want to try them took over. The way in which Hailey mixed them into her make-up and layered them into her routine to create natural-looking radiance just spoke to me. So, by the time the products arrived on my desk, I was desperate to get them on my face.

A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I have now been using Rhode products for two weeks straight, applying every product every day—and I have some thoughts. In fact, I have more to say on the products than I thought I would. For starters, so many celebrity skincare lines have a sell, sell, sell attitude. They launch countless products which, inevitably, end up causing immense confusion. Rhode, however, has three products only. When I spoke with Hailey earlier this week she told me, "I just wanted to create a tight edit of really great products—a great multi-use product, a great moisturiser and a great lip product." And it's refreshing to see such devotion to busting skincare confusion.

Beyond that, it's worth noting that all three of the products harness impressive ingredients. Peptides sit front and centre—helping to plump fine lines and improve general skin appearance. Other powerhouse ingredients, such as, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid also feature, helping to keep that all important skin barrier in check.

But how do the products actually fare when up against the hundreds of other skincare launches I try a year as a beauty editor? And, most importantly, will they give me skin like Hailey Bieber? Here's my full (and brutally honest) review of Rhode skincare products.

How I tested Rhode skincare products

I tested every product from the Rhode line-up over a course of two weeks, using each product every single day, just how Hailey does. I have followed her TikToks religiously and I know she uses the Peptide Glazing Fluid and Barrier Restore Cream morning and night, often mixing the Peptide Glazing Fluid in with her foundation, too. And as for the Peptide Lip Treatment? I tested all three scents throughout the day. I tested each product against the below criteria:

Does this product perform as it says it should?

Is there another product out there that does it better?

Can I see myself repurchasing this product?

Does this product slot into my everyday routine seamlessly?

Do I really think this product is good value for money?

So, here goes—a decisive answer as to whether or not Hailey Bieber's Rhode skin products are actually worth your time, energy and money.

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid Review

(Image credit: Rhode)

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) £29 at Rhode (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Exceptional for glow + Works beautifully with make-up Reasons to avoid - Probably won't replace your daily hardworking serum

I have had many people reach out to me wanting to know what Rhode skincare products are worth their money and this is the one I say definitely is. Formulated with peptides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and marula oil, it's a hydrating powerhouse. I used it every day in the morning as a first step in my skincare routine and then mixed a couple of pumps into my foundation (a Chanel (opens in new tab) number that I know Hailey loves). It leaves the skin looking juicy, plump and undeniably healthy. Unlike so many other serums of its kind, it's not sticky in the slightest and doesn't leave skin looking shimmery or shiny—it's sort of perfect. Everything you apply over the top melts into it, and I genuinely believe this product is the secret to Hailey's natural-looking base. Truthfully, I don't think there's a product of its kind out there as good as this—and it's a real multitasker. I never want to be without it.

However, it is worth noting that I won't be continuing to use this as a daily skincare serum. As someone with breakout-prone skin, the oils in this product prove too heavy for me, and I find myself needing something a little more active for everyday use. If your skin is dry or if it behaves itself, you can probably use this as a skincare step—I personally just prefer it as an addition to my make-up routine.

Rhode Barrier Restore Cream Review

(Image credit: Rhode)

Rhode Barrier Restore Cream Specifications : Today's Best Deals £29 at Rhode (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Simple formula that works well for all skin types + Well formulated with impressive ingredients Reasons to avoid - Not particularly game-changing or unique

On the other end of the spectrum, this is the one Rhode product I probably won't be reaching for again. It's not that it's bad at all. In fact, it's a really great fuss-free moisturiser. With those all important antioxidant peptides, hydrating squalane, nourishing shea butter and barrier-loving niacinamide, it makes for a fantastic day cream for those with normal to dry skin types. My issue with it is personal—I can't seem to find a place for it in my routine. The oily, acne-prone nature of my skin means I like to skip moisturiser in the morning, opting for a hydrating SPF instead. Using the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream and an SPF daily is just too much for my skin. If, however, Rhode were to launch a sunscreen (opens in new tab) version of this cream, I'd very much be on board.

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Review

(Image credit: Rhode)

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Today's Best Deals £19 at Rhode (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + They smell amazing + Beautiful, glass-like finish + Not particularly sticky Reasons to avoid - Doesn't last very long - Not majorly nourishing

This product comes in three variations: Unscented, Watermelon Slice and Salted Caramel. All variations are untinted and contain the same formula: peptides, shea butter, capuaçu and babassu. It promises to plump, soothe and fight dryness. As somebody with chronically dry lips, I can firmly say this product will not replace a hardworking lip balm—it's just not nourishing enough. Having said that, I still don't ever want to be without it. It's truly unlike any product I've ever tried, and the term 'glaze' describes it perfectly.

Like Hailey's iconic 'glazed donut' description, this product leaves your lips looking as though they've been glazed in a high-shine sugar syrup and plumped beyond belief. It's not as sticky as a gloss, but it doesn't have that waterlike texture that slips off in seconds. Does it last all day? Absolutely not, but it lasts longer than a typically lip oil might. Is it a little sticky? Sort of, but not in the way that annoys me (and I have very long hair). For those who don't like sickly sweet scents, opt for the unscented version. Personally, I've fallen head over heels for Salted Caramel, and I'm already thinking about buying my next tube.