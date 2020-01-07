The best moisturiser for dry skin to remedy patchy, flaky skin

Find your new dry skin saviour with our pick of the latest and greatest

Dry skin is the worst. This is a fact of life that no one can argue. You get flaky bits appear out of nowhere, it can feel tight and if it’s really, really dry it can be painful and sore. Keeping dry skin moisturised is important, but using the best moisturiser for dry skin is vital. Any old cream just won’t cut it.

They differ from regular lotions, i.e. the best moisturisers for oily skin. The best moisturiser for dry skin is developed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid (which can hold 1,000 times its weight in water), fortifying hydrators and soothing ingredients.

These clever formulas also attract moisture from the environment and draw it deep into your dermis as well as defend your skin’s protective barrier against environmental aggressors such as pollution, which then works at locking in any moisture. ‘Choose a good quality light moisturiser that soaks in readily, rather than just sitting on the surface of the skin,’ advises Dr Ross Perry, cosmetic doctor and managing director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics.

‘Try a rich emollient cream as this will soften and smooth out any flakiness whilst adding in that much-needed moisture boost,’ adds consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto. ‘If in any doubt, speak to a dermatologist, GP or sales assistant to find the perfect moisturiser to suit your individual needs. There is no one size fits all when it comes to skincare.’

But there’s more to keeping your skin hydrated than simply applying moisturiser. One of the common causes of dry patches is due to dead cells adhering to your skin, so invest in a good face cleanser containing ingredients that gently exfoliate to break down the bonds that hold those dead skin cells together. Your moisturiser will then sink in to your skin better and be as effective as it can possibly be.

Finish off with one of the best foundations for dry skin and your complexion will stay healthy and glowing throughout the day.

Scroll through for our round-up of the best moisturiser for dry skin to find one that suits your skin, budget and lifestyle, and read more about dry skin remedies on our Fabled store.

Best moisturiser for dry skin on the face Skinceuticals Emollience, £70, Lookfantastic If you have dry skin, that mean’s the skin’s natural protection is weakened and vulnerable, making it super fragile. Nothing is more gentle and more hydrating on skin than this. It’s water-based, and rich in valuable lipids, natural extracts and essentials oils that will cocoon. Buy now

Best moisturiser for dry sensitive skin

CeraVe might not have the sexiest packaging, but boy do the insides make up for that. This purse-friendly cream is rich and nourishing, but not greasy at all. It uses this clever thing called MVE Delivery Technology, which means that it will release the much-needed ingredients throughout the day when you need them. It’s also a great, gentle cream for dry or itchy skin conditions like eczema.

Best moisturiser for dry skin on body Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion, from £9, Cult Beauty

Containing their specially formed LaH6 hydration complex and alpha-hydroxy acids, this exfoliating lotion is a great buy if you’re looking for all-round smoother skin or, more specifically, to minimise the appearance of keratosis pilaris.

See more of our fave moisturisers for dry skin below. Dry, sore skin be gone.