Need to upgrade your brush? These are the 9 best hair brushes in existence

A hair brush is a hair brush, right? Wrong. Turns out, the brush you use makes a big difference to your desired outcome. When shopping for the best hair brush, it all comes down to your hair type and what you need to use the brush for (think: detangling or blow drying).

There is a lot to choose from—and we mean a lot. So we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up the best hair brushes out there; detailing exactly why they’re great. From paddle brushes and round brushes to loop brushes and wet brushes, we’ve got something for all hair types.

Before diving into the best, a note on hair brush hygiene. Yes, you need to wash your hair brush. All of that product build-up (including hairspray and other styling products) needs to go somewhere and it’s likely to get caught in the bristles. This means you’re brushing dirt back into that freshly washed hair, potentially risking greasy hair again. To clean your hair brush, remove as much loose hair as you can, then fill your sink with warm water, add a small amount of shampoo. Let your brush soak for a while before giving it a gentle scrub. Leave it to fully dry before using again. We also like the Mason Pearson Hair Cleanser as an easy way to spritz, scrub and go. Although washing it every few weeks is optimal, a cleanse every few months will do because… let’s get real.

Read on to shop all of the best hair brushes out there.

1. Hershesons The Everyday Essentials Brush

(Image credit: Hershesons )

Hershesons The Everyday Essentials Brush Best allrounder Today's Best Deals £30 at Hershesons Reasons to buy + Cute colour (yes that matters) + Great quality Reasons to avoid - Can’t be used for all styling

This is the best brush to get if you want a bit of everything. As the name suggests, it’s designed to be a bit of a does-it-all, from detangling to smoothing. Made from a mix of nylon and boar bristles, this brush detangles effectively, is gentle on the scalp and the boar bristles help lift dirt from the hair to keep it feeling clearer and fresher for longer.

2. ghd All-Rounder Paddle Brush

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

ghd All-Rounder Paddle Brush Best for blow drying Today's Best Deals £26 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Snag-free + Helps when rough drying Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for all hair types

If rough drying or blow drying straight, a paddle brush is ideal because it’s firm, easy to use (especially with this ghd no-slip handle) and gets large areas of hair done quickly. It smooths hair and helps to give it a straightened look without snagging at those precious strands.

3. Viola Loop Brush

(Image credit: Viola)

Viola Loop Brush Best for hair extensions Today's Best Deals £4.31 at Viola Reasons to buy + Great for avoiding snagging hair extensions + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Not an all-rounder

This is one of the smartest brushes in the list, made specifically for hair extensions. The brush features loop bristles, designed to prevent snagging and pulling of the bonds of the extensions. Repeated snagging of extensions not only causes the bonds to be compromised, but also may damage the strands of hair.

4. Christophe Robin Detangling Hairbrush with Natural Boar-Bristle

(Image credit: Look Fantastic )

Christophe Robin Detangling Hairbrush with Natural Boar-Bristle Best luxury brush for thin hair Today's Best Deals £90 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Gentle + Well-made Reasons to avoid - Not great for tough tangles - Very expensive

If your hair is thin, thinning or you’re trying to minimise as much damage as possible, opt for a 100% boar bristle brush. This is one of the gentlest you can get and avoids tugging and pulling. Made in France, not only is this a great hair brush, it’s also a beautiful addition to your beauty vanity if you’re looking for a luxe option.

5. Mason Pearson Junior Bristle & Nylon Hairbrush BN2

(Image credit: Mason Pearson)

Mason Pearson Junior Bristle & Nylon Hairbrush BN2 Best luxury hair brush Today's Best Deals £95 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Expensive Reasons to avoid - Extremely long-lasting - Beautiful craftsmanship - Great for most hair types

No one does hair brushes like Mason Pearson does so this isn’t just the best luxury hair brush, it’s one of the best brushes money can buy. Although the price seems steep, the craftsmanship is next level. There are plenty to choose from but you can’t go wrong with the junior bristle and nylon mixed brush, which works to detangle whilst caring for your lengths. Best for those with medium to long hair, medium textured hair and fine textured hair with high density (which means the number of hairs you have). Look after this tool and it’ll look after your hair for years and years to come.

6. Briogio Vegan Boar Bristle brush

(Image credit: Space NK)

Briogio Vegan Boar Bristle brush Best for thick hair Today's Best Deals £24 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Vegan + Great for thick hair Reasons to avoid - Isn't as long lasting as others

The mixed bristles and ballpoint tips make this brush glide through thick hair with ease and make painful detangling sessions much easier. This is also a fantastic vegan option as it contains boar-like bristles without the need of fibres from animals. The only downside to this brush is that it’s not as long lasting as others, especially for thicker hair types getting your money’s worth.

7. Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush Best for a voluminous blow dry Today's Best Deals £18.45 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Even heat distribution + Easy to hold handle Reasons to avoid - Rough bristles

This Moroccanoil brush delivers the next best thing to an in-salon blowout. It’s got sturdy bristles for a beautiful blow dry and rubber handle for ease of grip. It also gives an even heat distribution throughout to make sure each strand dries and gets that volume. The bristles can be a little sharp though so use with care when it comes to brushing nearer the roots.

8. Imbue Detangling Comb

(Image credit: Imbue)

Imbue Detangling Comb Best for detangling curls and coils Today's Best Deals £5.99 at Imbue Reasons to buy + Great for tough knots + Designed for curly and coily hair Reasons to avoid - Not great for heat styling

This is an ideal comb for detangling and working conditioner through lengths in the shower. It’s a great multi-tasker and works for many hair types, but was specifically made for curls and coils in mind. Since it's a wide tooth comb, it makes light work of even the knottiest sections, gently detangling.

9. Wet Brush Go Green Mini Detangler

(Image credit: Wet Brush)

Wet Brush Go Green Mini Detangler Best for on-the-go styling Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Perfect for minimising damage + Durable + Sustainable materials Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for styling

As the name suggests, the Wet Brush is designed to use when the hair is wet to cause as little damage as possible. This makes it a great option if you like to brush your hair brush straight out of the shower after applying detangling serum. What's more, this brush is made from materials that biodegrade after five years once you're finished with it.