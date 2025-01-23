Looking for ways to soothe your skin? These 12 products are expert-approved winter skin saviours

I personally don't believe in a complete skincare routine overhaul when a new season comes around. However, I do believe in making small tweaks to accommodate the weather—especially when the cold hits. I've noticed a change in my skin this month—I'm taking dry patches, irritation and redness—so I decided to asked the people in the know. Who better to get great product recommendations from than skin experts?

I've asked 11 of the best skin experts for their winter skin recommendations. Because if it's good enough for the pros, it's good enough for me.

These are the products that made the cut...

The best winter skin recommendations, according to experts

1. Erborian Centella Crème Anti-Rednesses Soothing Moisturizer

(Image credit: Dr Christine Hall)

Erborian Centella Crème Anti-Rednesses Soothing Moisturizer £23 at Sephora "For those with dry or dehydrated skin who do not want a product that is too rich or heavy, Erborian’s Centella cream is perfect. As a result of its ingredients, principally Centella, it is calming and hydrating, so it will soothe the skin and reduce redness and irritation, but without feeling heavy or blocking pores." - Dr Christine Hall , aesthetic doctor and pharmacist.

2. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

(Image credit: Dr Anjali Mahto)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask £21 at Boots "Without a doubt, my winter skincare essential is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I’ve gone through several pots over the years, and nothing else quite compares. Its thick, emollient texture makes it perfect for the colder months, as it stays on for an impressively long time. While it’s designed for overnight use, I often apply it during the day whenever my lips feel dry or before heading outdoors—especially during the recent cold weather snap. I also often recommend it to my patients on acne medication, as these treatments often cause dry skin. Keeping lips nourished helps prevent cracking and splitting." - Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London .

3. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

(Image credit: Joseph Carrillo)

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream £54 at Sephora "For a luxurious pick-me-up, Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream is my go-to. It’s rich, hydrating, and makes your skin look like you’ve just had a facial, even when it’s freezing outside. Packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E, it’s like a tall drink of water for dry, tired skin. And I use it as a primer [before make-up]." - Joseph Carrillo, make-up artist and facial sculptor. Cetaphil Moisturising Cream £7.50 at Boots "Now, for something no-frills but equally amazing, Cetaphil Moisturising Cream is an absolute staple. It’s fragrance-free, super hydrating, and perfect for sensitive skin. It’s like a cosy blanket for your face. I recommend it to clients who just want their skin to feel good without breaking the bank." - Joseph Carrillo, make-up artist and facial sculptor.

4. AlumierMD Aqua Infusion Mask

(Image credit: Dr Ash Soni)

AlumierMD Aqua Infusion Mask £89.50 at Skin Pharmacy "This intensely hydrating gel mask is an all-time favourite of mine for the winter. It contains hyaluronic acid, a ton of hydrating ingredients, and poria cocos extract (derived from the mushroom family) which is really soothing. I typically leave the mask on for an hour or two in the evenings and it leaves my skin feeling incredibly hydrated and glowy!" - Dr Ash Soni, plastic and reconstructive surgeon and founder of The Soni Clinic

5. S’ABLE Labs Baobab Moisturiser

(Image credit: Jessica DeBruyne)

6. Naturium Barrier Bounce

(Image credit: Susan Yara)

Naturium Barrier Bounce £26.50 at Space NK "When my skin gets dry and chapped during the winter, it’s a sign that my skin barrier needs extra support. That’s why Naturium Barrier Bounce is always my go-to choice. With ingredients like squalane, ceramide complex, and urea, which promote natural skin hydration and help strengthen the barrier, it provides immediate relief. Plus, the oil-serum texture gives my skin a beautiful glow, making it look and feel better—whether I’m wearing makeup or not." - Susan Yara, founder of Naturium

7. Uriage Xémose Cleansing Oil

(Image credit: Dr Derrick Phillips)

Uriage Xémose Cleansing Oil £12.45 at Sephora "In winter, I like to keep my skin hydrated and protected from environmental stressors. My go-to cleanser is the Uriage Xémose Cleansing Oil—it’s gentle, nourishing, and doesn’t strip the skin of essential moisture. I also really like the CeraVe Moisturising Cream as it’s rich, non-greasy, and packed with ceramides to help restore the skin barrier. During the colder months, my preferred face moisturiser is the SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore, as it deeply hydrates while replenishing essential lipids. For nighttime repair, I usually opt for the Medik8 Advanced Night Restore, which contains peptides and antioxidants to support skin regeneration overnight." - Dr Derrick Phillips , consultant dermatologist

8. OBAGI Daily Hydra Drops

(Image credit: Dr Hiba Injibar)

OBAGI Daily Hydra Drops £88 at Skin Pharmacy "OBAGI Daily Hydra Drops help combat winter dryness by providing intense hydration and improving the skin's barrier. During the colder months, I also opt for the OBAGI Professional-C Serum, in either 15% or 20%, as it delivers a potent dose of Vitamin C, protecting the skin from environmental stress while brightening and stimulating collagen production. Avene Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream is another favourite of mine as it calms irritated and sensitive skin, providing soothing relief in the winter months." - Dr Hiba Injibar , consultant dermatologist at Dermasurge

9. Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

(Image credit: Emily Rose Lansley)

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream £67 at Sephora "This is one of my favourite products for dewy skin during the winter months for myself and my clients. I recommend this as it’s great for everyone and safe to use during pregnancy. It contains hyaluronic acid, so it’s super hydrating and will leave your skin feeling soft and plump. Japanese purple rice is an antioxidant protecting your skin from free radicals." - Emily Rose Lansley, facialist, manicurist and tanning expert

11. COSRX Propolis Serum

(Image credit: Dr Sindhu Siddiqi)