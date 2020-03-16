The best hand creams to tackle the harshness of hand sanitisers

While dry, cracked hands are hardly top of our Coronavirus concerns, it’s not exactly a pleasant sensation either. Rigorous hand washing is the recommended thing right now (and do keep doing it). But antibacterial soap can be drying and strip skin of its natural oils. Add to that, slathering on antibacterial hand gel, which has a high alcohol content to kill viruses. Suddenly the best hand creams are more than just a luxury.
Skincare is normally so focused on our faces that it’s understandable if you’ve never given your hands a second thought.
But right now they’re in need of some TLC. Especially as they lack the daily dose of nourishing oils, serums and moisturisers that we treat our faces to. So pop a hand cream in your bag and apply straight after washing your hands for 20 seconds.
Another bonus: the mood-boosting effects of massaging a hand cream into your skin. According to the Touch Research Institute at the University of Miami, pressure receptors under the skin, when stimulated through massage, increase activity in the vagus nerve. This, in turn, affects the nervous system and can have a meditation-like calming effect, slowing down your heart rate and reducing cortisol levels.
And let’s face it, we could all do with a bit of calm during these uncertain times.
So keep your paws soft and supple with one of the best hand creams below.
Best hand cream for dry hands
L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, £21.50
Few things are more uncomfortable than hands and fingers so dry they start cracking. To combat it, this potent 20% shea butter lotion nourishes sore digits in seconds and, best of all, won’t leave them feeling greasy.
Best hand cream for age spots
Beauty Pie Super Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Treatment, £6.50 for members
By now we’re all well rehearsed in the benefits of retinol for turning back the clock on ageing skin. This hydrating hand cream contains a micro-encapsulated version. The retinol is slowly released into the skin to tackle uneven pigmentation without irritation.
Best hand cream for eczema
Gallinée Probiotic Hand Cream, £11.90, Lookfantastic
If you have eczema, the last thing you want to do is apply a product that will worsen or irritate it further. This contains probiotics to support your skin’s microbiome and keep it as healthy as possible. It’s also incredibly soothing so even the fussiest skin will be appeased.
Keep scrolling for a few more of Team Marie Claire‘s greatest hand cream hits.
Ameliorate Intensive Hand Treatment, £15, Lookfantastic
If you can't be fussed with fragrances and just want a really solid hand cream, this beauty from Ameliorate brings together oat and sweet almond oil as well as shea butter for a deeply hydrating experience.
Byredo Bibliothèque Hand Cream, £27, Liberty London
The shea butter-infused formula not only leaves your hands significantly softened but packs in Byredo's famous Bibliothèque fragrance: peach, plum and floral notes on a bed of patchouli, leather and vanilla. Delicious.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Hand Cream, £27, Lookfantastic
The hand cream version of Elizabeth Arden's famous Eight Hour Cream still has that vaguely medicinal fragrance that instantly convinces you the salve is working wonders. And it is. Skin soaks up this fast-absorbing gel in seconds, leaving your hands utterly smooth with a healthy glow. Bonus: You can still feel it on your hands after one or two washes, so there's no need to continuously reapply.
Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment, £22, John Lewis
Packed with a whole host of active ingredients, this takes some beating. With a lovely light scent, it quickly absorbs into the skin and works particularly well when it comes to moisturising cuticles and minimising age spots. Plus, there's the astringent, condurango bark extract, which helps to prevent damp palms. You'll want one permanently by your side (or in your bag).
Heath Hand Salve, £10, John Lewis
This might be a men's brand, but let's be honest a hand cream is a hand cream. The pepperminty scent is divine and it absorbs so quickly and doesn't leave a greasy residue.
Molton Brown Orange and Bergamot Replenishing Hand Cream, £10, Lookfantastic
Everything you could want from a luxury hand cream: white truffle oil (yes really) to moisturise and an upbeat, zesty scent of bergamot, neroli and musk. So addictive you won't need an excuse to slather it on.
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream Concentrated Unscented, £4.62, Lookfantastic
An oldie but a goodie. Glycerin is a key ingredient to look for in hand cream as it's a humectant, meaning it draws water into the skin. This formula contains a whopping 40% and a little goes a long way.
The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector, £5
Do good and make your hands feel good with this best-selling cream. Enriched with Community Trade hemp seed oil from France you can wave goodbye to rough skin in a matter of minutes.
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, £21, Cult Beauty
Botanicals meet science in this hard-working blend. Glycerin and sweet almond oil protect against the elements. While the scent - mandarin oil, rosemary leaf and cedar wood - transports you to a spa day bed.