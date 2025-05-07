I’ll be wearing effortless beach waves all summer long, thanks to these 6 mermaid waver tools

Despite writing about trending hair colours and popular cuts on a weekly basis, and admiring them from afar, I have never really managed to nail the art of mastering a new hairstyle at home. My hair is naturally curly and has a life of its own, so I tend to stick with what I know in terms of washing and styling (that’s plenty of hydrating hair masks and a heavy reliance on frizz-reducing air-dry creams) and rarely mix up the way that I wear my hair. It’s either down or in a ponytail. Boring? Undeniably. Which is why when spring arrived and I started seeing an influx of cool wavy hairstyles dominating my social feed, I decided it was time to buck up my ideas.

This season, waves are far less about perfection and much more about embracing a natural, easy-breezy vibe. Ideal if, like me, you have no hope in hell of recreating a hairstyle to a professional level. And, even better, with the best mermaid waver tools, you need zero skill to nail this laidback beach wave look at home.

What is a mermaid wave?

“A mermaid wave is characterised by a defined ‘s’ shape wave, whereas many other waves are more of a loose, spiral shape,” explains hair stylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith. “By using a mermaid waver tool, you can achieve a youthful and relaxed wave that takes inspiration from natural wave textures, but with a little extra refinement.”

How to use a mermaid waver tool

“A great trick is to actually use the mermaid waver tool upside down to avoid creating an obvious crease near your parting,” advises Tom. “It’s also good to close it onto the hair in slightly diagonal sectionals rather than horizontally straight across for a more natural finish.” The beauty of mermaid waves really does lie in their free-flowing, organic feel—think ‘90s grunge rather than Hollywood waves. So even if you do go a bit wrong, it really won’t matter.

Ahead, 6 of the best mermaid waver tools for nailing your spring/summer hairstyle.

1. Hershesons The Long Hair Multi-Tasker

(Image credit: Hershesons)

Hershesons The Long Hair Multi-Tasker Best multipurpose mermaid waver tool Today's Best Deals £195 at Hershesons Reasons to buy + Comes with multiple attachments + Can create tousled waves and bouncy blow dries + Packs away in a handy case Reasons to avoid - Best suited to longer hair that falls past shoulders

This was the tool that converted me to the joys of the mermaid waver when I was least expecting it. While researching another piece on the best alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap , I was sent this new multi-tasking tool from Hershesons and have been amazed at how quickly it’s become a tool that I reach for regularly. Alongside the hot brush and the curling tong, the set for long hair comes with a mermaid waver, and it does make light work of transforming all hair textures into effortless, beachy waves. As my hair has a natural curl and wave to it already, I was sceptical about how it would work, but as the attachment is so large, it almost flattens the hair as it goes, while pressing in that S-shaped wave that Tom mentioned. The result is smooth, cool girl waves that couldn’t be easier to achieve.

2. Mermade Hair Pro Cutie Waver

(Image credit: Mermade Hair)

Mermade Hair Pro Cutie Waver Best mermaid waver for short hair Today's Best Deals £44.85 (was £69) at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Narrow 22mm barrel + Lightweight + Extra points for the cute lilac colourway Reasons to avoid - Best for above shoulder hair, rather than long

Chances are if you’ve come across anyone creating a mermaid wave style on social media then they will have been using one of Mermaid Hair’s cult waving tools. And while the original 32mm wavers are brilliant for longer hair, these petite but perfectly formed cutie waver is ideal for shorter strands. The narrower 22mm barrel means that it’s way less bulky than some of the other tools on the market and makes it easier to get closer to the root of shorter hair and add bouncy waves.

3. Amika High Tide Deep Waver

(Image credit: Amika)

Amika High Tide Deep Waver Best mermaid waver for coarse or curly hair Today's Best Deals £92 (was £115) at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Adjustable heat setting + Creates a really defined S wave + Infrared technology to lock in moisture Reasons to avoid - It’s on the pricier side

It might look supersize, but the Amika mermaid waver is surprisingly lightweight to hold, which was the first win for this styling tool. Designed to help all hair types and textures achieve shiny waves, it’s particularly good for thicker or curly hair types thanks to the ceramic barrels, far-infrared tech to lock in moisture and negative ions to seal the hair cuticle—great for hair textures that might already fare on the drier side. The barrels themselves really do create a deep, proper S-bend in the hair, which is effective and lasts for ages.

4. Mermade Hair Double Waver

(Image credit: Mermade Hair)

Mermade Hair Double Waver Easiest to use mermaid waver Today's Best Deals £66 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Designed to prevent scalds (easy to do with traditional wavers) + Great for beginners + Just two barrels for a medium wave Reasons to avoid - More of a natural look than some of the others

One of the things to be aware of with most mermaid wavers is that their design (usually three exposed barrels) means that it can be quite easy to scald yourself, so wearing a heat protective glove is essential. This double waver from Mermade, however, works more like a traditional straightener with the outside of the tool concealed, so you’re less likely to encounter any issues. Using just two 25mm barrels, rather than the three that most other tools use, means this is great for achieving quite a flowy, natural-looking wave, and would be great for shorter hairstyles too.

5. Mark Hill Pick N Mix Handle and Mermaid Waver Bundle

(Image credit: Mark Hill)

Mark Hill Pick N Mix Handle and Mermaid Waver Bundle Best affordable mermaid waver Today's Best Deals £25 at Boots Reasons to buy + Works with different attachments + Well-priced for a seasonal tool + Classic S-shaped wave Reasons to avoid - No adjustable heat settings

We’re not for defining when and where you should wear certain hair looks, but there’s no denying that mermaid waves definitely surge in popularity during the summer months. If you don’t fancy investing in an expensive hair tool for a seasonal look then this waver from Mark Hill might make a good option. Not only does it cost just £25, but it actually works as a multi-styler as you can buy different styling attachments to add to it too. It does a great job adding a wave to the hair, but it’s worth noting that for the price, you don’t get things like adjustable heat settings, so it is more on the basic end.

6. BondiBoost 32mm Wave Wand

(Image credit: BondiBoost)

BondiBoost 32mm Wave Wand Best mermaid waver for definition Today's Best Deals £37.99 (was £57.99) at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Smooth, shiny waves + Temperature adjustable between 80°C and 210°C + Heats up instantly Reasons to avoid - Slightly heavy to use

I know a lot of fellow beauty editors that rave about this mermaid waver tool for creating smooth and glossy waves. The triple barrel uses iconic technology with an innovative crystal powder ceramic glaze to really boost hair’s shine and create a style that’s polished and defined. I love that there is a wide range of temperature settings available so that you can adjust it to your hair type, but even better is the fact that it heats up instantly. So if you’re in a rush to style your hair, then there is literally no waiting around to get started.