In any collection of lipsticks, no matter how small, at least one of the best matte lipsticks will usually feature. The polar opposite to super shiny formulas, matte finishes tend to give you stronger and more solid-looking colour.

Though the era of all-matte-everything make-up has softened somewhat, I’d argue that a rich matte or demi matte lipstick is still the go-to best lipstick for many—if for no other reason than these formulas tend to last a little longer than their very sheeny and balmy counterparts.

But they don’t have to have slightly powdery, ultra matte finishes if that’s not what you're after—and if it is, have at it. Due to constantly testing make-up as part of my work as a beauty editor, I’ve tried dozens (in fact probably hundreds) of lipsticks and own many beautiful matte options, meaning I can recommend the best on the market. Here are my favourites…

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

1. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick Best all-rounder Specifications Number of shades: 18 Today's Best Deals £28 at Charlotte Tilbury

Any beauty fan will recognise these iconic rose gold ridged tubes. Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution feels like it’s been around forever, with shades like Very Victoria and Pillow Talk (now available in three shade depths) and Walk Of No Shame arguably beauty pop culture references in themselves. The lipstick itself features a squared-off tip that allows for more precise application around the Cupid’s bow, while the formula yields rich colour payoff with a soft and creamy matte finish. There are longer-lasting lipsticks, yes, but they stay put for a reasonable amount of time—and I’m personally not against one or two reapplications through the day.

2. MAC Retro Matte

(Image credit: MAC Cosmetics)

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick Best for reds Specifications Number of shades: 8 Today's Best Deals £22 at Sephora

Another cultural icon is MAC’s Retro Matte lipstick, with Ruby Woo going hand in hand with guides to the best red lipstick. This iconic bullet lipstick from one of the most trusted makeup counter brands yields reliably solid colour in a creamy matte finish. It promises to last for up to eight hours, which I’m not sure I’ve ever quite reached personally, but its rich formula is up there with the best. And there’s no denying its reputation—Ruby Woo is still the red lipstick whose direction most beginners will be pointed in for a reliable, widely-flattering shade. For an even more matte finish—and far more shade options—Powder Kiss is ultra velvety and can be smudged out for a blurred wash of colour.

3. NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment

(Image credit: NARS)

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment Best long-lasting Specifications Number of shades: 17 Today's Best Deals £27 at Sephora UK

NARS launched its Powermatte Lip Pigments around seven or eight years ago, when I was still fairly early in my beauty journalism career, and when I tried it for the first time I remember knowing I’d got my hands on something great. I still cite this as one of the best long-lasting lipsticks—perhaps even the best—ever made. They go on super fluid, creating a nice clean edge, and last for hours, even largely staying in place through eating and drinking. The 17-strong shade range also covers lots of bases with reds, pinks, neutrals and brights to choose from.

4. Max Factor Colour Elixir Soft Matte

(Image credit: Max Factor)

Max Factor Colour Elixir Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick Best affordable Specifications Number of shades: 12 Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Boots

Max Factor has been around for over 100 years and is the very definition of a beauty household name—and if you’re on a tighter budget or don’t want to invest that much in your new matte lipstick, this is a fairly solid choice. At just shy of a tenner, is good for reliably rich colour and a name-checked soft matte finish that’ll last reasonably well, especially considering its price. There are also 12 shades to choose from, which is above average for a more affordable “drugstore” brand, while the doe foot applicator makes putting it on a breeze. All in all, a nice purse-friendly option.

5. Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid

(Image credit: Dior)

Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Lipstick Best luxury Specifications Number of shades: 17 Today's Best Deals £37 at John Lewis

This is hands down one of the best liquid lipsticks on the market, with the shade 100 Forever Nude being one of my personal favourite nude lipsticks to wear. Forever Liquid creates a nice, crisp edge and lasts very well. Despite the rich colour, it’s nothing short of featherlight to wear—no chalky or tight matte feeling here. My one quibble is that, despite the higher price tag, they seem on the small side as liquid lipsticks go. But there’s no denying this is some premium packaging and formula that makes for a very luxurious liquid experience.

6. VIEVE Modern Matte

(Image credit: VIEVE)

VIEVE Modern Matte Lipstick Best creamy finish Specifications Number of shades: 12 Today's Best Deals £23 at Cult Beauty

Founded by make-up artist Jamie Genevieve in 2020, VIEVE is by far and away one of my favourite beauty brands (the bath and body range is divine, too), and I know the best VIEVE products are mainstays of many beauty editors’ make-up bags, too. Modern Matte Lipstick is another creamy take on the finish; never flat or chalky-looking with a slightly moisturising formula that’s lovely to wear. The packaging is also great, with black textured rectangular casing featuring gold accents that give it a luxe edge.

7. Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick

(Image credit: Kylie Cosmetics)

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick Best for solid colour Specifications Number of shades: 36 Today's Best Deals £20 at Lookfantastic

I didn’t try this rather famous liquid lipstick until several years after its initial hype, but I was duly impressed. The colour is completely opaque and you can eat and drink a lot before it so much as thinks about lifting. Because it’s so solidly matte, it can be a little drying—it’s what I’d call a “true matte”—but that’s nothing a tiny bit of the best lip balm can’t remedy if you find it too much. I might not personally love the packaging, but that’s rarely a sticking point in my book, as this formula is brilliant.

8. Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance

(Image credit: Pat McGrath Labs)

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick Best velvety finish Specifications Number of shades: 20 Today's Best Deals £36 at Cult Beauty

Another excellent make-up artist-founded brand that makes for a lovely splurge if you’ve got more budget to play with, Pat McGrath Labs is up there with the best make-up brands money can buy. Adorned with the signature lips logo in gold, these bullet lipsticks certainly look the part, and they yield the kind of super velvety matte—described by the brand as “oil-infused powder”. A couple of sweeps saturates the lips with colour that lasts well, too.

How I tested the best matte lipsticks

As a beauty journalist, I get to test most make-up launches before they hit the market. Several new lipsticks launch on at least a monthly—if not weekly—basis, meaning beauty editors have a good steer on the latest and greatest matte options. In order to share reviews of the best matte lipsticks on the market, I revisited classic longstanding favourites and newer lipstick options, drawing upon my years of testing and writing about them all. I also took the following factors into account before making my selections.