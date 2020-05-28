  1. Vouchers
LK Bennett Discount Codes 2023

LK Bennett promo codes: Save on luxury women's fashion with 27 active voucher codes and vouchers

All (27)
Codes (1)
Deals (26)

New Customer Offer: Take 10% off your first order using this LK Bennett discount code

16 people used today
Get CodeLKBWELCOME10

10%
OFF

New to LK? Enjoy 10% off your first order on stunning dresses, accessories, shoes and more using this LK Bennett discount code at checkout! Happy Shopping!

Enjoy 10% off your first order when you sign up for the email newsletter at LK Bennett

2 people used today
Get Offer

10%
OFF

Save today when you sign up for emails! You'll receive the latest offers, news, updates and new products - first! Plus take an extra 10% off when you sign up! Check your email folders and wait patiently for your unique LK Bennett code to arrive!

Take advantage of 20% off full priced items using the LK Bennett student discount

3 people used today
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Register your status to enjoy 20% off full-priced items sitewide using the student discount.

Claim 20% off full priced styles using the LK Bennett Key Worker discount

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

As a thank you for your service, register your status with the key worker discount, and receive a special code for 20% off your next purchase of any full-priced styles!

Register your status for 20% off your purchase using the LK Bennett NHS discount

3 people used today
Get Offer

20%
OFF

As a thank you for your hard work, register your Blue Light Card as an NHS worker to unlock 20% off your purchase using a special discount with your Blue Light Card.

Hot Offer: Get 50% off everything when you shop the LK Bennett sale

1 person used today
Get Offer

50%
OFF

The designer sale is here! With 50% off LK Bennett dresses, luxury pyjamas, knitwear, cardigans, tailored trousers, blazers, tops, blouses, heels, ankle boots, shoes, jewellery, bags, and more!

Redeem the LK Bennett military discount for 20% off your purchase of full priced styles

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Get your hands on the newest tops, dresses, and many other items to add to your civilian wardrobe. Register your status to claim 20% off all full-priced style orders using the military discount.

Click here for 20% off full priced style purchases using the LK Bennett teacher discount

3 people used today
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Stock up on some new outfits for your everyday routine, all while saving some cash in the process! Enjoy 20% off full priced styles using the teacher discount.

Explore a range of LK Bennett dresses for up to 40% off in the sale

View Details
Get Offer

40%
OFF

Add some gorgeous new dresses to your collection! Enjoy up to 40% off when you browse now.

Enjoy up to £100 off crossbody bags at LK Bennett

View Details
Get Offer

£100
OFF

Explore a range of crossbody bags for all occasions! Take up to £100 off when you browse the sale.

Shop LK Bennett clutch bags for 10-55% off

View Details
Get Offer

55%
OFF

Looking for the perfect evening accessory? Get up to 55% off clutches in the sale.

Enjoy at least 20% off LK Bennett clothing on sale

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Pick up new knits, tops, dresses, skirts and more LK Bennett clothing on sale while stock lasts.

Handbag Sale: Get 30-50% off LK Bennett bags

View Details
Get Offer

50%
OFF

Find luxury handbags for less in this LK Bennett sale! Find clutches, purses, totes, crossbody bags, bucket bags and more on sale now.

Find stylish LK Bennett coats and jackets for 50% off

View Details
Get Offer

50%
OFF

Give your wardrobe a new look with sophisticated LK Bennett coats and jackets on sale.

Browse must have LK Bennett shoes for 20-50% off

View Details
Get Offer

50%
OFF

Find a new pair of boots, trainers, or another pair of shoes you may be looking for, all at LK Bennett! Plus, you can enjoy discounts of up to 50% off your favourite styles.

Treat yourself with 20% or more off LK Bennett jumpers, and other knitwear staples

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Find your perfect fit right here and get 20% or more off various cardigans, knitted tops, and more!

Pick up signature LK Bennett perfume starting under £50

View Details
Get Offer

UNDER
£50

This fragrance is a bestseller for a reason - dress your best AND smell your best for any occasion with the signature LK Bennett perfume.

Take advantage of free LK Bennett delivery on orders over £250

View Details
Get Offer

FREE
DELIVERY

Enjoy complimentary standard delivery on every purchase over £250. No matter what you're on the hunt for, find exactly what you're looking for at LK Bennett.

Act now for over 30% off fabulous LK Bennett heels for any occasion

View Details
Get Offer

30%
OFF

Whatever the mood calls for, upgrade your outfit with class and enjoy over 30% off a range of heels.

Take over 20% off LK Bennett skirts on sale

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Save on various skirts on sale for over 20% off selected styles right here.

Get over 20% off LK Bennett trousers for every occasion

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Step into some everyday trousers for over 20% off!

Wedding Edit: Redeem over 20% off selected LK Bennett dresses, accessories, and more

View Details
Get Offer

20%
OFF

Pick up your favourite looks for your own special day or find the perfect item for your own. Shop the wedding collection to get over 20% off various dresses, necklaces, tops, and more!

Grab over 30% off LK Bennett boots on sale for winter

View Details
Get Offer

30%
OFF

Whether you're looking for boots to fit the upcoming seasons or some classic styles for all year round, shop a variety of styles on sale for over 30% off.

Knock over £20 LK Bennett puffer jackets

View Details
Get Offer

£20
OFF

Pick up essential winter outerwear for less and knock over £20 off a range of puffer jackets.

Take £100 off most LK Bennett sandals in the outlet

View Details
Get Offer

£100
OFF

Pick up holiday sandals for £100 off most styles in the LK Bennett outlet.

Purchase an LK Bennett gift card from £10

View Details
Get Offer

FROM
£10

Treat a loved one to a gift they actually want and purchase a gift card with amounts starting from £10.

Take advantage of free returns within 28 days to LK Bennett

View Details
Get Offer

FREE
RETURNS

If you're unhappy with your purchase, you can return your purchase at no cost to your within 28 days. Sale item returns are subject to a return fee starting under £5.

LK Bennett FAQs

How do you get free delivery from LK Bennett?

They currently offer free UK Standard delivery for orders over £250.00 once all discounts have been applied. Otherwise, standard service is available for £4.95 or you may upgrade to next-day delivery for just £6.95.

Does LK Bennett have a welcome offer?

Yes, by opting in for their email newsletter, they'll instantly send a 10% voucher to your mailbox as a thank you. By signing up, you'll also be the first to know about upcoming sale events, new product arrivals, and other surprises, which is perfect for when you want to save on your next shop.

Does LK Bennett Offer Sales Or Markdowns On Their Products?

LK Bennett regularly offers sales and markdowns on designer dresses, accessories, shoes, and more. Simply browse the LK Bennett sale section and take advantage of discounts up to 50% or more on seasonal must-haves and everyday essentials.

Does LK Bennett have a membership program?

Yes, they offer a membership program that can help you enjoy maximum perks. You can join today at just ₤79 a month. If you are not satisfied, cancel it at any time. Some of the best perks of the plan include free shipping, free exchanges, and free dry cleaning.

Does LK Bennett Offer A Refer A Friend Programme?

Yes, LK Bennett offers amazing perks with their ‘refer a friend’ program. To claim amazing perks and deals, you simply need to tell your friends to sign up for an account with LK Bennet. Not only will they be able to enjoy amazing discounts but also get £50 off on their first purchase. On referring a friend, you will also receive a 20% rebate on your next purchase. To get these rewards, your friend needs to make a purchase using the shopping link that you shared.

Does LK Bennett Offer A Student/Key Worker Discount?

Yes, they offer a 20% discount to all students on their select items. You can verify your student status by signing up with a valid ID. Once confirmed, you can start adding your favourite items to your shopping cart. The discount will automatically be added to your total bill.

More about LK Bennett

Contact Information 

If you have questions about their collection, deals, discounts, or promotions, you can reach out to their customer service for help. Also, if you are not satisfied with your purchase, their support team will assist you through the process. Get answers and advice for your shipping-related questions by sending an email at customer.care@lkbennett.com. You may also call +44 (0) 333 577 9900 from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm GMT.

Placing Your Order

Once you’ve chosen the perfect pair of LK Bennett boots or one of their LK Bennett coats for the cold winter, or possibly a pair of fashionable LK Bennett sandals for the warmer months, checking out is simple. They currently offer free standard delivery on all orders of £250 or more, otherwise, it is still an affordable £4.95. You may also use any of our LK Bennett voucher codes to cut down the overall cost. Check out Marie Claire’s curated selection of clearance products on our LK Bennett EDIT page.

Easy Returns 

You have 28 days from the date you received your order to return your online purchase if you are unsatisfied with it. Once your items are received back at their warehouse, your refund credit will be processed within 14 working days. While most items can be returned free of charge, items purchased from the sale section will require a return and restocking fee. The charges depend on the return option that you choose starting from £4.95.

As far as bridal dresses and accessories are concerned, you have 28 days from the day you receive the item to return it. All bridal items have an additional handling fee of £4.95 in case of a return. In order to be eligible for a full refund, the garment bag and hanger need to be returned along with the bridal dress. 

Klarna Financing

Looking to buy LK Bennett dresses for the next big event but the budget is a bit tight? You can opt for their Klarna financing payment options that will help you buy now and pay later for your purchases. While making a purchase, make sure to pick Klarna as your payment method, once approved, you’ll get a confirmation email. Combine this offer with an LK Bennett coupon code to enjoy a major discount. 

LK Bennett Rentals 

Got a huge pile of fashion accessories and clothing items sitting in your closet? How about putting them to best use by offering to borrow them?  With their borrowed by LK Bennett program, you can effortlessly refresh your look with a rotation of styles. 

Sign up, create your virtual wardrobe, add clothes to the lust and wait for people to borrow them. You can exchange your items with other dresses and accessories for a non-stop fashion marathon. You can also Gift your loved ones an LK Borrowed Membership. With this, they will never run out of fashion ideas and clothing. Under their current promotion, you can save £37 on a 3 months subscription without using an LK Bennett promo.

Popular LK Bennett Discount Codes & Deals

OfferDiscountStatus
Take an extra 10% off sale items with this LK Bennett discount code10% OffExpired
Enjoy free delivery on outlet shoes with this LK Bennett promo codeFree DeliveryExpired
Receive a 20% off LK Bennett NHS discount code for key workers20% OffActive
Get up to 30% off boots from the LK Bennett sale30% OffActive
Refer a friend for 15% off your LK Bennett dresses, sandals, and more15% OffExpired
Updated February 23, 2023
27 Discounts available
89 Promo codes used today
1 Available discount codes
Best available discount is 10% Off

About LK Bennett

About LK Bennett

Founded with the vision of bringing a bit of luxury to the High Street, LK Bennett shoes and ready-to-wear collections are designed to impress. This affordable brand is renowned for its signature kitten heels favoured by stylish women alike; when you’re looking for the ultimate destination for feminine footwear, or exciting accessories to boost your outfit, you’ve found it. 

Look effortlessly polished in LK Bennett dresses, feel your best with a signature handbag, and discover complete wardrobe solutions for all occasions. With LK Bennett sales, this leading fashion house can be even more affordable, so start browsing their designs guilt-free today!

