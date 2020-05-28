LK Bennett FAQs

How do you get free delivery from LK Bennett?

They currently offer free UK Standard delivery for orders over £250.00 once all discounts have been applied. Otherwise, standard service is available for £4.95 or you may upgrade to next-day delivery for just £6.95.

Does LK Bennett have a welcome offer?

Yes, by opting in for their email newsletter, they'll instantly send a 10% voucher to your mailbox as a thank you. By signing up, you'll also be the first to know about upcoming sale events, new product arrivals, and other surprises, which is perfect for when you want to save on your next shop.

Does LK Bennett Offer Sales Or Markdowns On Their Products?

LK Bennett regularly offers sales and markdowns on designer dresses, accessories, shoes, and more. Simply browse the LK Bennett sale section and take advantage of discounts up to 50% or more on seasonal must-haves and everyday essentials.

Does LK Bennett have a membership program?

Yes, they offer a membership program that can help you enjoy maximum perks. You can join today at just ₤79 a month. If you are not satisfied, cancel it at any time. Some of the best perks of the plan include free shipping, free exchanges, and free dry cleaning.

Does LK Bennett Offer A Refer A Friend Programme?

Yes, LK Bennett offers amazing perks with their ‘refer a friend’ program. To claim amazing perks and deals, you simply need to tell your friends to sign up for an account with LK Bennet. Not only will they be able to enjoy amazing discounts but also get £50 off on their first purchase. On referring a friend, you will also receive a 20% rebate on your next purchase. To get these rewards, your friend needs to make a purchase using the shopping link that you shared.

Does LK Bennett Offer A Student/Key Worker Discount?

Yes, they offer a 20% discount to all students on their select items. You can verify your student status by signing up with a valid ID. Once confirmed, you can start adding your favourite items to your shopping cart. The discount will automatically be added to your total bill.