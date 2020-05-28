If you have questions about their collection, deals, discounts, or promotions, you can reach out to their customer service for help. Also, if you are not satisfied with your purchase, their support team will assist you through the process. Get answers and advice for your shipping-related questions by sending an email at customer.care@lkbennett.com. You may also call +44 (0) 333 577 9900 from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm GMT.
Once you’ve chosen the perfect pair of LK Bennett boots or one of their LK Bennett coats for the cold winter, or possibly a pair of fashionable LK Bennett sandals for the warmer months, checking out is simple. They currently offer free standard delivery on all orders of £250 or more, otherwise, it is still an affordable £4.95. You may also use any of our LK Bennett voucher codes to cut down the overall cost. Check out Marie Claire’s curated selection of clearance products on our LK Bennett EDIT page.
You have 28 days from the date you received your order to return your online purchase if you are unsatisfied with it. Once your items are received back at their warehouse, your refund credit will be processed within 14 working days. While most items can be returned free of charge, items purchased from the sale section will require a return and restocking fee. The charges depend on the return option that you choose starting from £4.95.
As far as bridal dresses and accessories are concerned, you have 28 days from the day you receive the item to return it. All bridal items have an additional handling fee of £4.95 in case of a return. In order to be eligible for a full refund, the garment bag and hanger need to be returned along with the bridal dress.
Looking to buy LK Bennett dresses for the next big event but the budget is a bit tight? You can opt for their Klarna financing payment options that will help you buy now and pay later for your purchases. While making a purchase, make sure to pick Klarna as your payment method, once approved, you’ll get a confirmation email. Combine this offer with an LK Bennett coupon code to enjoy a major discount.
Got a huge pile of fashion accessories and clothing items sitting in your closet? How about putting them to best use by offering to borrow them? With their borrowed by LK Bennett program, you can effortlessly refresh your look with a rotation of styles.
Sign up, create your virtual wardrobe, add clothes to the lust and wait for people to borrow them. You can exchange your items with other dresses and accessories for a non-stop fashion marathon. You can also Gift your loved ones an LK Borrowed Membership. With this, they will never run out of fashion ideas and clothing. Under their current promotion, you can save £37 on a 3 months subscription without using an LK Bennett promo.
|Offer
|Discount
|Status
|Take an extra 10% off sale items with this LK Bennett discount code
|10% Off
|Expired
|Enjoy free delivery on outlet shoes with this LK Bennett promo code
|Free Delivery
|Expired
|Receive a 20% off LK Bennett NHS discount code for key workers
|20% Off
|Active
|Get up to 30% off boots from the LK Bennett sale
|30% Off
|Active
|Refer a friend for 15% off your LK Bennett dresses, sandals, and more
|15% Off
|Expired