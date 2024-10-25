eBay discount codes for October 2024

FAQs

How much is eBay delivery? As eBay is an online marketplace, each seller can set the amount they charge for postage. There are options such as free shipping, next-day delivery, or paying extra due to the seller's location. Every listing has the specific details of how much postage will be, always check this before checkout.

Can I use an eBay discount code on any purchase? Some sellers don’t accept discount codes, and it’s less likely they can be used on preowned items. When you find an item you love, check the seller's listing details or contact the seller directly to find out if it’s accepted. Lots of sellers with brand-new items will allow the discount code to be applied.

Can I collect Nectar points at eBay? Yes, you can collect Nectar points at eBay and you can convert Nectar points to spend on your favourite items at eBay too. This is a great way to reduce the cost of your item or even get your purchase for free.

What is eBay Buyer Protection? If you aren’t happy with your purchase, it’s worth noting that eBay Buyer Protection is available on most items. It might be that you don’t think the item matches the listing description, it’s damaged or not fit for purpose. If this is the case you can ask for a refund via eBays money back guarantee.

Hints and Tips

Look for ‘Today’s Deals’: eBay adds daily deals every day, so don’t miss out on these savings. Head to the ‘Daily Deals’ section and see what’s on offer. Our savings experts have previously seen savings of £5 or more on selected spends and 15% off eBay discount codes.

Designer brand discounts: eBay can save you up to 75% on some of the biggest household names. There are great fashion brands on offer like Coast, Dorothy Perkins, River Island, In the Style and Puma. Fashion lovers will enjoy the vast selection of high-end items that are on offer. The great news is that eBay offers an authenticity guarantee for handbags run by a team of a professionally trained team of authenticators.

Shop the eBay sales: Keep an eye out for eBay sales, with often 70% off the original price for clearance sales.. There are often sales and promotions available from sellers. We’d recommend using the many filters that are available to find the best savings.

Consider buying refurbished: With up to 50% off selected refurbished items, shopping the dedicated ‘refurbished’ section on eBay is a great way to save. Whether you’re searching for the latest iPhone or Ninja Airfryer, eBay has plenty of sellers and options to choose from.

How to use your eBay discount code

Once you have found the most suitable eBay discount code, go to ebay.co.uk. Add your chosen items to the basket at the top right corner and head to checkout. Complete your delivery and payment details. Scroll down to the bottom of the page where you see ‘add vouchers’. Copy and paste or type your discount code in the box and press enter. Click confirm and pay on the top right side and enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.