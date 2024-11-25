Freemans discount codes for November 2024
Use this Freemans discount code to save up to 25% on orders above £150
Use this Freemans code and save 15% on orders over £100
Use this Freemans code and save 15% on orders over £75
Use this Freemans voucher code to get 10% off on orders over £75
Use this Freemans code to save 10% on selected purchases
Enjoy savings of up to 50% at the Freemans sale
Save up to 50% at Freemans' Black Friday sale
Save up to 50% on homeware in the Freemans sale
Grab up to a 50% discount on beauty purchases in the Freemans sale
Claim 40% off winter clothing purchases in the Freemans Early Christmas sale
Subscribe to Freemans emails to score 15% off your purchase
Receive free standard shipping when you spend £30 at Freemans
Score free returns on all purchases at Freemans
FAQs
How do I get a first order discount at Freemans?
When you sign up for the Freemans email newsletter, you’ll be sent 15% off your first purchase. To access this discount, you will need to provide your email address and may need to spend a minimum amount on your first purchase.
Does Freemans have an NHS discount code?
Currently, Freemans are not listing any NHS discount codes. However, it appears the brand has occasionally given 15% off for Blue Light Card holders. So, be sure to sign up for your Blue Light Card online account.
Does Freemans have sales?
Freemans has a dedicated sales page for any seasonal sales. Our savings experts have previously seen 50% off on a range of womenswear, including dresses, coats, and jackets. You’ll also see strong sales around key dates such as Black Friday.
What are the reviews like at Freemans?
Freemans has a rating of 4 out of 5 on Trustpilot. Previous shoppers praise the choice of brands, ordering process, and value for money. It’s always worth checking the reviews yourself before you shop.
What is the returns policy at Freemans?
Freemans has a standard return policy of 14 days from delivery. Items should be returned unworn, unwashed, and in original condition. This includes any brand tags still being attached. Christmas returns are over the same 14 days period, with 10th January as the final Christmas return date.
Hints & Tips
App exclusives: Download the Freemans app for exclusive app-only discounts and promotions. To access these discounts, you’ll need to make your first credit account purchase. With the app, you can also shop everything from dresses to cosy jumpers straight from your phone.
Selected free delivery: Enjoy free delivery at Freemans on selected orders, such as those over £30. This does exclude large home items and electricals. Delivery times are not specified. If your order is less than £30, standard delivery costs £3.99. Alternatively, next-day delivery costs £5.99 and your order will be delivered the next working day.
Flexi credit account: If you’re a regular shopper at Freemans, you might consider a Flexi credit account with the brand. With a flexi account, you’ll get 25% off your first order. This discount excludes any electricals.
Black Friday sales: Whilst Freemans has sales throughout the year, Black Friday sees some strong discounts from the brand. This includes the ever-popular ladies sales for clothing such as dresses, shoes, and accessories. Our savings experts have previously noted up to 50% off for Black Friday sales.
How to use your Freemans discount code
- Select your ideal Freemans discount from our selection of promo codes.
- Click ‘Get code’ and continue to the Freemans website.
- Add your favourite items to your shopping bag.
- Continue to the checkout page.
- If applicable, your promo code should automatically be added.
- Continue to the payment page and ensure your discount is added.
Becky is a contributing writer for Marie Claire UK vouchers. For two years, she has been writing savings advice to save shoppers money on brands such as Marie Claire, WhoWhatWear, and Woman & Home. She specialises in lifestyle brands and savings to improve your home, wardrobe, or even beauty routine.
In her spare time, Becky enjoys writing, reading, and uploading to her lifestyle blog. She also likes writing book review content for the likes of Women’s Weekly.
About Freemans
Freemans sells the latest in chic fashion and homeware with all your favourite brands. Established in 1905, the brand began in London specialising in tailored suits. Whilst its clothing catalogue has stopped printing, you can now view the brand’s incredible clothing lines online. You can shop womenswear, menswear, and kidswear. Alongside curated clothing lines, you’ll discover homeware, garden products, beauty, and electricals. With brands such as Mango and Phase Eight, along with Freemans’s own line, you have so much choice. Fashion-forward shoppers can update their wardrobe for less with our verified Freemans discount codes and expert sales advice.
