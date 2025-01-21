Secret Sales discount codes for {month] 2025

FAQs

Does Secret Sales offer free delivery? Yes. When you spend over £50, your order will become automatically eligible for their free standard delivery option. If you spend less than £50, this shipping option costs £2.99.

How can I get a Secret Sales 20% off code for my first order? While there isn’t a specific first-order discount code available at Secret Sales, you can still save on your next purchase with our verified Secret Sales discount codes and deals.

Can I save with the Secret Sales app? Unfortunately, there isn’t a Secret Sales app available at this time. Should this change, we will update this page with all the relevant info you need to enjoy the convenience of an app.

How do I get in touch with Secret Sales customer service? If you’d like to get in touch with Secret Sales, you can find all the relevant contact information on the ‘Contact Us’ page. There, you can find the contact form and the details for Facebook Messenger. Alternatively, you can use their Live Chat function which is available Monday to Friday 8 am to 8 pm and Saturday to Sunday 9 am to 12:30 pm.

What is the Secret Sales returns policy? You can return your latest purchase within 60 days of the original purchase date. All returned items must be in the original condition with all the labels attached. Please note that all returns incur a £3.50 charge.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Sale: Discover how much you can save on your next purchase by shopping in the dedicated Sale section. There, you can find discounts of up to 85% off a wide range of items from shoes and coats to clothing and beauty products. This is a great way to cut the costs of your next shopping trip.

Student & Graduate Discount: Students and graduates can reduce the cost of their next purchase with 10% off using the relevant Secret Sales discount code. To claim this code, you will need to verify your status with either Student Beans or Graduate Beans.

Keyworker Discount: You can save up to 11% off your next purchase when you shop with Secret Sales if you are a teacher, NHS worker, police, or fireman. Simply verify your employment status on the Secret Sales website to claim your discount right away.

Outlet: Find out how much you could save the next time you shop with Secret Sales by delving into what the Secret Sales outlet has to offer. There are huge discounts as high as 90% off some of their most popular accessories, beauty products, and clothing. With many notable brands such as River Island, GV2, and Vera Wang, you can overhaul more than just your wardrobe.

How to use your Secret Sales discount code

Look at our available Secret Sales promo codes and click ‘Get Code’ to copy the one that offers you the best savings. Open the Secret Sales website to begin your shopping journey. Add your favourite items to the shopping bag. When you’ve finished, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the bag icon at the top of the page followed by the ‘Checkout’ button. Sign in or create your Secret Sales account to continue. From there, you can enter your chosen Secret Sales discount code and click the ‘Apply’ button to secure your savings. Complete your order and wait for your purchase to arrive.

