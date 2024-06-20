Uniqlo discount codes for June 2024

FAQs

Can I get free delivery at Uniqlo? Yes, standard delivery at Uniqlo is free on orders over £50. If your order is less than this, standard delivery costs £3.95. Your order should arrive within 2-4 working days.

Does Uniqlo have next day delivery? Uniqlo does have an Express delivery option if you would like your order sooner. This will cost £4.95 and it will be delivered in 1-3 working days. You can also choose to pick up your order from a Uniqlo store for free the next day.

Does Uniqlo do student discounts? Unfortunately, Uniqlo states that it is not currently running any student discounts. However, students can still make some excellent savings by browsing our Uniqlo discount codes or shopping the sale first.

When will Uniqlo restock? If you’ve fallen in love with a specific item that’s out of stock, don’t worry. Uniqlo has a fantastic ‘Back in Stock’ notification button you can click. Simply type in your email address and Uniqlo will notify you as soon as it’s restocked. You can also download the Uniqlo app to use this feature.

What is the returns policy at Uniqlo? Returns can be made within 28 days of your purchase being delivered. If you chose click and collect, this is from the date of your order arriving in store. Uniqlo has a £2.95 returns fee for all orders. You should return your item in resalabale condition, in its original packaging, and any tags still attached. Items such as underwear, swimwear, or face masks cannot be returned for hygiene reasons.

Newsletter discounts: When you sign up for the Uniqlo newsletter, you’ll get £10 off your first online order at Uniqlo. Your order will need to cost £60 or more and be made within 30 days of receiving your code to qualify. Uniqlo will also send you the latest sales updates and new clothing arrivals.

Uniqlo seasonal sales: Shop the Uniqlo sales to save on your everyday wardrobe staples. You’ll find dedicated ‘sale’ sections all year round on women, men, kids, and baby categories. We’ve previously seen up to 40% off both selected womenswear and menswear. With Uniqlo, you can also shop key dates such as Black Friday for savings across most items.

App Exclusives: Download the Uniqlo app for exclusive discounts such as £5 off when you spend £40 on your first app purchase. You can also get product restock notifications, link to your Uniqlo account, and choose one free clothing sample a month.

Value items: Uniqlo has a range of t-shirts, accessories, and value items. By this, we mean the cost is competitive and the materials are designed to last. Check out the ‘bestsellers’ section. You’ll find trending round mini shoulder bags and versatile cotton t-shirts to elevate your basics, all at competitive prices.

Choose the Uniqlo discount code which works best for your purchase and copy the code. Go to the Uniqlo website and add your favourite items to your shopping bag. Once you’re happy with your order, click ‘proceed to checkout’ or the bag icon in the top right corner of the screen. You should see your order total and be able to click ‘Add a discount code’ button. A promo code field should appear where you can copy and paste your Uniqlo discount code. Click ‘Apply’ to secure your new savings.

