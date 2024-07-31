YOOX discount codes for July 2024

FAQs

Is there a YOOX free delivery option? When you spend over £200, your order will become automatically eligible for the free standard delivery option. Under this threshold, their standard delivery will incur a cost of £9.

When is the next YOOX sale? YOOX holds sales during key dates such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and January Sales. During these times, our savings experts have found discounts of up to 50% on a wide variety of products. Outside of these sales, you can shop their permanent sales section throughout the year where you can save on YOOX shoes, clothing, and accessories.

Can I sign up for the YOOX loyalty rewards programme? Unfortunately, there isn’t a YOOX loyalty programme currently available. If this changes, we will update our information with everything you need to join the loyalty programme right away.

Is there a YOOX UK student discount? While there isn’t a YOOX student discount right now, you can still save on your future purchases with our verified YOOX discount codes and deals.

Are there reviews for YOOX? Our savings experts have found reviews on Trustpilot with an average rating of 4.1 out of 5. Many users comment on the competitive prices of high-end fashion.

What is the YOOX returns policy? If you would like to return your YOOX order, you have up to 14 days from the date of delivery to send your item back. If you paid for their standard shipping fee, this will be reimbursed. If you return your order with YOOX's courier, a fee of £9 will be deducted from your total refund.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Benefits: Make the most of what YOOX have to offer by signing up for the official brand newsletter. When you do, you will receive a 15% YOOX discount code to save on your first purchase. On top of that, you will also learn about the latest sale promotions, news, and newest products.

Shop the Sale: Save more on your next shop when you check out what the YOOX sale section has to offer. There, you can find discounts of up to 70% on designer clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, you can find it at a reduced price in the dedicated sale section.

YOOX Pre-Owned: Enjoy designer products for less with the YOOX pre-owned platform. Not only can you find premium names such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Dior, but you will also be giving a new life to pre-loved items, promoting fashion circularity, and helping to minimise social and environmental impact.

YOOX App: Make shopping easier in every way when you download the YOOX app. When you do, you will have their latest products at your fingertips and, best of all, access to the latest promotions and special content just by clicking the bell icon.

How to use your YOOX discount code

Check out our available YOOX discount codes and click ‘Get Code’ to copy the one that offers the best savings on your shop. Head over to the YOOX website and add your favourite products to the shopping bag. When you have finished, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the bag icon followed by the ‘Go to shopping bag’ button. This will display your order total with a YOOXCODE tab underneath. Click the down arrow to reveal the ‘promo code’ box. Enter your chosen YOOX promo code. Click the ‘Apply’ button to secure your latest savings.

