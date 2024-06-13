COS discount codes for June 2024

FAQS

Can I get free shipping at COS? Yes, COS offers free delivery on orders over £100. If your order is less than this, standard home delivery will cost £4. Your items should be delivered within 4-5 working days, after your order confirmation is sent.

How do I get a first order discount code at COS? You can sign up for the COS newsletter on the brand’s website to get 10% off and free shipping. This will be valid on your first order. You will need to give your email address and postcode to sign up.

Can I get a student discount at COS? Yes, students can get 10% off with a valid Student Beans or UNiDAYS. Sign into your student account to validate your student status and get your unique code.

When does COS have sales? Generally, COS has sales at the end of each season on its stylish clothing. One of the best ways to stay updated is by checking this page or signing up for the COS newsletter. We’ve previously seen up to 25% off selected women’s and men’s clothing.

What is the returns policy at COS? Returns can be made within 28 days to COS. Your items should be returned unworn, unwashed and with any tags still attached. Items such as makeup and skincare cannot be returned, and selected items might have conditions attached. If you have any questions, check the returns page.

Hints and Tips

Seasonal sales: Shop effortlessly stylish clothing for less with the seasonal sales at COS. These are typically once each season: spring, summer, autumn, and winter with previous discounts of up to 25% off. You can also shop key dates such as Black Friday for discounts on most clothing from the coveted brand.

Newsletter discounts: When you sign up for the COS newsletter, you will get 10% off your first order and free shipping. This is one of the simplest ways we’ve seen to get a saving at COS. You will need to give your email address and postcode. You’ll also be updated on the latest sales and promotions at COS.

Stay social: Follow COS on its social media accounts for occasional promotions and sales updates. You’ll be the first to know about new products and you can get free style inspiration. COS is available to follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Free shipping: Luckily, you can get free shipping simply for logging into your COS account each time you shop there. So, skip the guest checkout and get the best value for your purchase.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid.

We don’t list unique codes that only work once.

We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.