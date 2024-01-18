Weekday discount codes for January 2024

FAQs

Is Weekday free delivery available? Yes. All orders over £60 are eligible for Weekday’s free standard delivery option. This will be automatically applied during checkout so you don’t have to worry. If you spend less than £60, this delivery method will cost £5.90.

How long is Weekday delivery? Their standard delivery option takes an estimated 3-4 working days after receiving your order confirmation to reach you. If you are searching for quicker delivery, you can choose express delivery costing £10, with delivery of 1-2 working days. This option is only available on orders placed before 7 pm, Monday to Friday.

Can I claim a Weekday student discount? Yes, you can and it couldn’t be any easier. Weekday offers an 11% student discount code and free shipping to all students. Simply verify your student status with Weekday or with UNiDAYS, Student Beans, or Totem.

Where is my closest Weekday store? Weekday stores can be found all over Europe, and 5 of them are right here in the UK. To find your closest Weekday store, use their helpful store locator which can be found at the bottom of the homepage. Simply select your country and city and you’ll see all the stores available right now.

How do I get a refund on Weekday? If you’d like to return your latest Weekday purchase, you have up to 30 days to do so. You’ll need to log in to the Weekday returns portal, enter your order number, postcode, and reason for returning your items. Once you have sent your return, it will take up to 14 days for you to receive your refund via your original payment method. A small charge of £2.90 will be taken from your refund amount.

Can I return my Weekday order in store? Returning your Weekday order is a simple process and can be done online. Unfortunately, UK stores are unable to accept returns in person so you will need to send your return by post.

Hints and tips

Sale Savings: Revel in the great savings on offer when you shop in the Weekday sales section. With discounts of up to 70%, both men and women can find a variety of Weekday’s most popular items ranging from winter essentials to summer favourites.

Newsletter Deals: Joining the Weekday community means you can save on your first order with ease. Not only will you receive a Weekday 10% discount code for your next purchase, but you can also let yourself be fashionably inspired by fellow members on the #inweekday hashtag.

Affiliate: Enjoy a range of benefits when you celebrate Weekday’s inspiring fashion on your social media channels as an affiliate. Signing up is completely free and you can create content by accessing their data feed, banners, and links. With this, you’ll receive a commission every time your followers shop. You’ll also gain exclusive access to promotions and opportunities for campaign partnerships.

Recycling Clothing: Searching for ways to do your part for the planet? You can take your preloved items to selected Weekday stores and they will recycle your old clothing for you. On top of that, you’ll also get a 10% off voucher for your eco-efforts. For more info, simply go to the Weekday website.

Size Guides: Get the perfect fit whatever you’re buying with the Weekday size guides. Linked at the bottom of their website, you can see how to measure yourself correctly depending on the area of the body and the type of product. You can also find a UK Size Converter which will give you the estimated measurements and its equivalent UK size.

How to use your Weekday discount code

Find your ideal Weekday discount code by looking through what we have to offer. Click the ‘Get Code’ button and copy the code that appears. Once you have your code, head over to the Weekday website in another tab. Add your favourite items to the shopping bag. When you’re done, click the bag icon at the top of the page to begin the checkout process. There, you will see your order total along with a discount code box where you can enter your chosen Weekday promo code. Click the ‘add’ button to activate your Weekday code and secure your latest savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid.

We don’t list unique codes that only work once.

We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.