Forever New discount codes for November 2024

FAQs

Can I get Forever New free delivery? Yes, Forever New offers free delivery for all orders over £100, which would otherwise cost £4.99 per order. Express delivery is also available for £5.99 if you’re after a more speedy delivery option.

Does Forever New have a student discount? It does not appear that Forever New currently offers a student discount. However, students can still save using one of our verified Forever New discount codes which are updated regularly on this page.

Can I get 15% off my first Forever New order? Yes, new customers can enjoy 15% off their first order at Forever New when they sign up to the Forever New newsletter. Please note that only full-priced orders qualify for the Forever New welcome offer.

What is the returns policy at Forever New? Forever New has a 30-day returns policy in case you’re not 100% happy with your order. Please note that all items must be returned in their original condition, with all tags attached, for you to be eligible for a full refund.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers: Sign up to the Forever New newsletter using your email address to get 15% off your first order. You’ll also be one of the first to receive all the latest news, get notified of upcoming launches, and find out about the top deals. It’s a simple and easy way to ensure you never miss another way to save at Forever New.

Forever New Sale: Shop the Forever New sale all year round on their website where you’ll be able to shop an impressive range of clothing at discounted prices. In the past, our money-saving experts have seen up to 50% off the likes of dresses and tops, to jackets, knitwear, and more. Keep your eyes peeled so you don’t miss the chance to save.

Forever New Free Shipping: Enjoy free shipping on all orders over £100 when you shop at Forever New. Gone are the days when you have to waste money on those pesky delivery fees. Simply ensure your order totals £100 of more - with their stunning collection that won’t be hard - and you’ll be able to enjoy the perk of free shipping.

Forever New Mid-Season Sales: Make the most of the mid-season sales where we've seen discounts on over 500 items in the past. Be sure to shop key sales dates such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday and follow Forever New on social media to make sure you don't miss out.

How to use your Forever New discount code

Treat yourself while saving with one of our available Forever New discount codes and find a code that will suit your needs. Once you’ve found a Forever New discount code that works for you, head over to the Forever New website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Click the basket icon in the top right corner of the Forever New website to be redirected to the checkout page. Enter your preferred Forever New discount code in the promotional code box which you can find on the right side of the screen above your cost breakdown. Finally, click the ‘Apply’ button to enjoy your savings.

