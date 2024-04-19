House of Sunny discount codes for April 2024

FAQs

Does House of Sunny offer free delivery? Yes. At House of Sunny, you can enjoy free shipping on all orders over £80. If your purchase is under £80, you will receive a delivery cost estimation at the checkout stage.

Does House of Sunny have a welcome offer? Yes, when you sign up to join the House of Sunny newsletter you will receive 10% off your first order.

What payment methods are available at House of Sunny? There are a variety of payment methods available to use including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Klarna, to name a few.

What is the returns policy at House of Sunny? House of Sunny has a 30-day returns policy for those times when you’re not 100% sure about your purchase. All items must be returned in their original condition for you to be eligible for a full refund. If you are returning swimwear, ensure the hygiene sticker is intact.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers: Sign up to the House of Sunny newsletter to unlock 10% off your next order. You’ll also receive early access to new and exciting products, as well as being notified of upcoming seasonal promotions.

House of Sunny Perks: Join the House of Sunny loyalty program to enjoy exciting perks and unlock exclusive offers and promotions to help you save. You’ll be able to earn House of Sunny coins for every £1 you spend, refer friends for a £10 voucher, as well as enjoy birthday treats, and more. Head to the House of Sunny website to sign up today.

Free Shipping Codes: Enjoy free shipping with one of the House of Sunny shipping discount codes. Occasionally, House of Sunny has unique shipping discount codes which you can find in the banner at the top of their page to help you save. During times when they don’t, you can still enjoy free shipping on all orders over £80, or check out our available House of Sunny discount codes to give you money off your future orders.

Social Media Savings: Follow House of Sunny on social media so you don't miss the chance to snap up their sample sales, clothing line giveaways, and free editorial style. It's a quick and easy way to ensure you find out about all the extra ways you can save when you shop.

How to use your House of Sunny discount code:

Save while you shop at House of Sunny with one of our available House of Sunny discount codes. Once you’ve found a discount code that suits your needs, head to the House of Sunny website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the House of Sunny website. Enter your preferred discount code in the promotional code box which you can find on the right side of the screen above your cost breakdown. Finally, click the ‘Apply’ button to enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.