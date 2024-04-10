How Vouchers Work at Marie Claire

Why does Marie Claire offer Vouchers?

For over three decades, Marie Claire has been on a mission to entertain, inform, and campaign on issues that matter. As the thinking woman’s fashion and beauty destination, our team of multi-award-winning experts, journalists and influences have strived to keep authenticity and authority at the heart of our work.

Our team hand-selects each product or service we recommend, and it was a natural next step for us to offer ways to save money on the products we stand by. This is why we offer voucher codes and deals here at Marie Claire.

The retailers we share discounts for are picked by our team and fall in line with our values, including our stance on sustainability . These are the retailers we believe our audience wants to save at.

How does Marie Claire source our vouchers?

All of our vouchers and money-saving content are curated and tested by the Marie Claire team without any involvement from third parties.

Marie Claire is part of Future PLC, and as a result, we have access to a central eCommerce platform named Hawk. This platform allows us to easily and effectively surface promo codes and deals for our hand-picked list of retailers for our readers.

A dedicated team of Marie Claire deal experts curates, verifies, and lists our offers and discounts while our editors research and produce content centred around saving money. We also have a team of affiliate account managers who develop relationships with affiliate networks and retailers so we can negotiate exclusives or get a heads-up on the best upcoming deals.

But we also use more traditional methods. Our deal experts explore competitor websites, affiliate networks, newsletters and retailer websites for voucher codes to test. When we find ones that work, they’re added to the relevant retailer page, so you can find working discounts in one place.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All voucher codes, deals and surrounding content are updated daily by our team of deal experts and editors. Our team of deal experts and editors updates all voucher codes, deals and surrounding content daily.

Discover more about how vouchers at Future PLC work.

Why trust Marie Claire?

Over the years, we’ve developed a reputation as a trusted source of women’s fashion, beauty and lifestyle. We apply this same ethos to our vouchers and deals.

We insist on only surfacing discounts for retailers that our team would buy from. We curate the discounts ourselves, without any third parties, because we want to maintain the same quality that our readers have come to expect.

We strive to be reliable and inform our readers with discounts on products we stand by. In short, our experts want to help you find what you’re looking for.

How do we make money?

When a discount code or deal from Marie Claire is used, we may receive a commission if you purchase from the relevant retailer.

We update our voucher codes, deals, and sales information daily. A dedicated team of in-house deal experts, editors, affiliate managers, and developers ensures that our content is as good as it can be

If a reader likes the look of a particular discount, they’ll be taken to the retailer’s website when they click on it. Once this happens, a cookie is dropped that tells the retailer or affiliate network that the reader came from Marie Claire. Depending on our relationship with the retailer, we may make a commission in these cases. The size of the commission varies based on the retailer.

Our parent site, Future PLC, also has additional terms and conditions that explain how money is made across its publications. Find out more about Future PLC .

How do we test discount codes?

Testing is important to us. We are committed to bringing our audience the correct content. Our deal experts like to get hands-on with working discounts in the same way our fashion and beauty experts get hands-on with the products we talk about.

To test a discount code, a deal expert will use it much like any customer. We’ll fill our basket with products that meet the offer's terms and conditions, head to checkout, and type in the code. If a discount is applied, we’ll happily add it to our retailer discount code page, but if not, we leave it and move on.

Unfortunately, retailers can reserve the right to discontinue a discount code without letting us know. In these events, we’ll try to remove it immediately. Our team tests daily and won’t add single-use codes or user-specific codes, so we can ensure that only working codes are included.

Find out more about how the team at Marie Claire tests .

What if a voucher doesn't work?

Firstly, we recommend checking the terms and conditions to make sure you’ve met all requirements. Ensure you’ve met the minimum spend threshold, that the products you’ve selected are part of the offer, and that the offer doesn’t require verification (this typically applies to student, military or health worker discounts).