Brandalley discount codes for July 2024

FAQs

Is there a Brandalley free shipping option? Unfortunately, there isn’t a free shipping option available at Brandalley. All delivery options will incur a cost dependent on what you purchase and your shipping destination.

Are there Brandalley sales? Brandalley constantly have great offers throughout the year allowing you to save on a wide variety of products whatever the season!

Can I claim a Brandalley student discount? While there isn’t a specific student discount code available, you can still save on your products with their countless deals and offers as well as with our verified Brandalley promo codes.

What is the Brandalley returns policy? You have up to 60 days from the date of delivery to send it back if necessary. All returned items must be unused and in their original condition. Please note that returning items to Brandalley may incur a restocking fee.

Hints and Tips

The Outlet: Save more on your next Brandalley purchase by shopping in the Outlet section. There, you can find discounts of up to 80% off some of their hottest products such as clothing, footwear, accessories, lingerie, and homeware. If you’re looking for a deal, the Outlet is the place to find it.

Homepage Offers: You can save from the get-go with the Brandalley homepage. Keep your eyes peeled as you scroll down to find limited-time deals such as 70% off menswear jackets or 75% off sofas.

Refer-a-Friend: Help your friends and loved ones save on their next purchase by using the Brandalley referral program. When they use your referral link, they will get £10 off their first purchase. Once they’ve completed it, you’ll also receive a £10 Brandalley discount code to save on your next purchase.

How to use your Brandalley promo code

Check out our Brandalley promo codes and click ‘Get Code’ on the one that works best for your shop. Head over to the Brandalley website, log in, and add your favourite products to the shopping cart. When you’re finished, click the cart icon to begin the checkout process. On the order total page, enter your chosen Brandalley voucher code in the ‘Promo Code’ box. Finally, click ‘Apply’ to secure your latest savings.

How We Source Our Codes

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid.

We don’t list unique codes that only work once.

We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.