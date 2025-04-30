Taylor Swift's savage dig at Kanye West just surfaced thanks to Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift once privately made a dig at Kanye West — and it's now out in the open thanks to one Ed Sheeran.

Ed is releasing a new song called "Old Phone" on 1 May, which was inspired by him having to open up an old phone of his from circa 2015 as part of a court case.

The popstar's genius promotion efforts include a brand new Instagram account called @teddysoldphone on which he's sharing all sorts of never-seen-before pics he had saved on said old phone.

Among all the many, many, many gems — like pics with members of One Direction and early notes app song lyrics — is one photo which has fans rolling on the floor laughing.

The photo in question is just of an innocent-looking jam jar, but the label reads: "Yo Ed- I'm really happy 4 you and I'm gonna let u finish but this is the BEST JAM OF ALL TIME. -T"

Fans were deeply shaken by this picture of a gift from Taylor to Ed. One wrote: "SHE THREW THE BEST SHADE"

Another said: "To be in Tay or Ed’s inner circle is goals because you get top tier comedy like this"

And a third added: "Taylor is sooo funny for this!!"

Taylor and Ed have been really close friends for years, and this only goes to prove it even more. (We don't know this for sure, but we doubt Ed would have posted the pic without asking Tay for permission first.)

In case you somehow didn't catch the reference here, the note on the jam jar was a riff on Kanye West famously interrupting Taylor on stage at the VMAs in 2009.

That year, the young singer was accepting an award for Best Female Video, but Kanye didn't agree with the result.

He leapt on stage, took the mic and said: "Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"

The incident has gone down in pop culture history, and even started a years-long feud between Taylor and Kanye. But at least the "Fortnight" singer can laugh about it!