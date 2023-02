Sales and Promotions

If you’re a Beauty Pie member who’s already reached their monthly spending limit, keep an eye out for the occasional “top-up” option on select products! This promotion automatically provides the exact allowance needed for your next purchase—say a Beauty Pie Super Retinol—so you can get what you need without waiting for your next renewal date.

Newsletter Welcome Deal

Sadly, these Beauty Pie promos come and go. For an easy way to keep up to date with their top-up items and other exclusive offers, we highly recommend signing up for their newsletter. If you do so, you will get a welcome offer of £10 off £40 for signing up!

Sign up today to learn more about this luxury beauty product buyers’ club. Members save on favourites such as the Plantastic Collection, eye cream, Japanfusion serum, vitamin C creams, Super Healthy Skin body moisturiser, tinted moisturiser, triple hyaluronic acid lipopeptide serum, foundation, brow shapers — even fragrances and scented candles.

Refer Your Friends

Do you have a friend who shares your enthusiasm for everything beauty? With this Beauty Pie offer, you can send them your referral link so they can get a free 1-month membership! Even if it’s only the basic tier, your referee can still enjoy a taste of Beauty Pie’s wonderful offerings at a lower price. Every friend you refer raises your spending limit by £50 once they have stayed an active member for 30 days. With a higher limit, why wait until next month to get your Beauty Pie japanfusion!

Save on Memberships

If you’re new to Beauty Pie, the brand provides drastically lowered prices—up to 80% lower—and other excellent deals to their members. Every membership tier receives a different monthly spending limit as well as timed offers called “PIEDAYS.” During this period, you can enjoy membership prices without using up your limit!

Those who join the yearly membership subscription have access to double the PIEDAYS, the latest top-ups, and early product launches. You can use all of these member perks in tandem with our Beauty Pie discount code for maximum savings!

Getting Free Delivery

You can enjoy Beauty Pie free delivery on your next purchase with our coupon codes. If we currently have no offers available, don’t fret!

Unlike other brands, Beauty Pie provides flat-rate delivery with a full breakdown of the costs. So, whether you’re buying some Beauty Pie candles or Beauty Pie serum, you have a guarantee that you’re getting the lowest fees possible (unless you opt for the express delivery option, of course).

Enjoy Free Samples

For a Beauty Pie monthly or unlimited membership, shoppers receive beauty products at huge savings, along with free samples such as Plantastic Micropeeling Super Drops. Member favourites include Dr. Glycolic Pore-Purifying Glow Toner, and Soul Providers Re-Energising Dry Oil Sugar Scrub.

Apply a Beauty Pie discount code on top of your membership discount to unlock deep savings on products like Super Retinol (+Vitamin C) Night Renewal Moisturiser.

How to Redeem a Code

Once you add your items to the cart and want to redeem your Beauty Pie voucher code, click ‘Checkout’, then type your Beauty Pie discount code in the box labelled ‘Promo code or gift card number’. Refer a friend, and each of you receives a Beauty Pie promotional code, too.