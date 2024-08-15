Cotton Traders discount codes for August 2024

FAQs

Does Cotton Traders offer free delivery? Yes, at Cotton Traders they offer free Click & Collect on all orders over £35. Alternatively, standard delivery typically costs £3.99 and will be delivered within 3 working days.

Does Cotton Traders have a welcome offer? Yes, you can enjoy 10% off your first order over £25 when you sign up to the Cotton Traders newsletter. When you do, you’ll be the first to hear about exclusive offers and promotions to help you save.

Can I shop the Cotton Traders sale? At Cotton Traders, they have a dedicated offers section on their website where you can shop the best offers all year round. Additionally, Cotton Traders also has seasonal sales where we’ve seen discounts of up to 50% off in the past.

Does Cotton Traders offer an NHS discount? It does not currently appear that Cotton Traders offers an NHS discount. Alternatively, you can check out our available verified Cotton Traders discount codes to help you save on your next order.

What is the returns policy at Cotton Traders? Cotton Traders has a 28-day returns policy in case you’re not 100% satisfied with your order. The cost of making a return is the customer’s responsibility and a small fee will automatically be deducted from your refund.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers: Enjoy 10% off your first order of £25 or more at Cotton Traders when you sign up to their newsletter. When you do, you’ll be one of the first to know about exclusive offers and deals, as well as getting notified of upcoming sales to help you save.

Cotton Gold: Join Cotton Gold and be rewarded with every purchase you make at Cotton Traders. When you sign up, you’ll be able to enjoy a range of perks as a Cotton Trader VIP. From exclusive early access to new collections, the chance to win your order for free every month, and more, sign up now on the Cotton Traders website.

Clearance: Shop the Cotton Traders clearance section to ensure you’re getting the best possible prices on clothing, footwear, accessories and more. In the past, our money-saving experts have seen discounted prices of up to half price on more than 1,000 items. These tend to be time-limited promotions so check the clearance tab often so you don’t miss out.

Click & Collect: Save yourself money on pesky delivery fees by opting for click & collect at the checkout. If your order is £35 or more, you’ll automatically qualify for free delivery via click & collect. Simply choose your closest store to pick up your order which will be ready within 7 working days.

How to use your Cotton Traders discount code:

Refresh your wardrobe for less using one of our handy tried & tested Cotton Traders discount codes. Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head over to the Cotton Traders website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the Cotton Traders website to head to the basket page. Hit the ‘add a promotional code’ button which you’ll find located on the right side of the page underneath your price breakdown and enter your preferred discount code. Finally, click ‘apply’ and ensure your discount has been applied before you checkout. Enjoy your savings.

