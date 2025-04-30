Yesterday, guests including Margaret Qualley, Lupita Nyong'o and Keira Knightley gathered on the shores of Lake Como for the unveiling of Chanel’s upcoming cruise collection. Much more than just a luxury locale, however, the sun-drenched waters, surrounding hills and the exclusive Villa d’Este resort where the show took place, not only provided the ultimate backdrop for the fashion house's summer presentation but also allowed guests to experience the inspiration behind each look firsthand.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Chanel)

Designed by the creation studio, ahead of Matthieu Blazy’s anticipated debut as artistic director later this year, the 2025/2026 cruise collection is a celebration of the art of living—La Dolce Vita reimagined through the Chanel lens. Models took us on a journey through elevated daywear, inspired by the elegant yet easy-going lifestyle of guests visiting Lake Como, to evening wear that celebrates the joy in getting dressed.

(Image credit: Chanel)

Co-ordinated two-pieces were a focal point of the collection, showcased in pastel-toned Chanel tweed alongside beach-ready crochet and relaxed nautical-inspired silhouettes. Peplums also proved popular with models sporting them on waistcoats and blazers, as well as sitting low on the waist of skirts and dresses.

(Image credit: Chanel)

For evening wear, the collection transformed, taking on a playfulness inspired by the disco era. Maxi dresses and jumpsuits fell in swathes of pink and gold lurex while ruffled mini dresses and sequin trouser suits channelled a bold, nostalgic glamour.

(Image credit: Chanel)

Overall, the collection was one that emanated luxury and a spirited vibrancy that invited its audience into the world of La Dolce Vita. This is a cruise collection for women who embrace beauty, freedom and the pleasure of getting dressed.

