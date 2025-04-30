Chanel Cruise 2025/2026: A riviera reverie unfolds off the shores of Lake Como
Everything you need to know about the fashion houses Italian-inspired collection
Yesterday, guests including Margaret Qualley, Lupita Nyong'o and Keira Knightley gathered on the shores of Lake Como for the unveiling of Chanel’s upcoming cruise collection. Much more than just a luxury locale, however, the sun-drenched waters, surrounding hills and the exclusive Villa d’Este resort where the show took place, not only provided the ultimate backdrop for the fashion house's summer presentation but also allowed guests to experience the inspiration behind each look firsthand.
Designed by the creation studio, ahead of Matthieu Blazy’s anticipated debut as artistic director later this year, the 2025/2026 cruise collection is a celebration of the art of living—La Dolce Vita reimagined through the Chanel lens. Models took us on a journey through elevated daywear, inspired by the elegant yet easy-going lifestyle of guests visiting Lake Como, to evening wear that celebrates the joy in getting dressed.
Co-ordinated two-pieces were a focal point of the collection, showcased in pastel-toned Chanel tweed alongside beach-ready crochet and relaxed nautical-inspired silhouettes. Peplums also proved popular with models sporting them on waistcoats and blazers, as well as sitting low on the waist of skirts and dresses.
For evening wear, the collection transformed, taking on a playfulness inspired by the disco era. Maxi dresses and jumpsuits fell in swathes of pink and gold lurex while ruffled mini dresses and sequin trouser suits channelled a bold, nostalgic glamour.
Overall, the collection was one that emanated luxury and a spirited vibrancy that invited its audience into the world of La Dolce Vita. This is a cruise collection for women who embrace beauty, freedom and the pleasure of getting dressed.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
