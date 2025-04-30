This is Kate's 'non-negotiable' in marriage to William

Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland
As Princess Kate and Prince William celebrate their 14-year anniversary (!!!!!), a royal expert has weighed in on where their marriage stands now — and it's all good stuff, it sounds like.

2024 was an awful year for the Prince and Princess of Wales after Kate was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy, but one silver lining from all this is that their marriage appears to have got stronger from this difficult time.

"Their marriage is, I think, even stronger than before, and it was already a roaring success," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has told the Mirror.

"I think they like each other. A lot. And that’s a whole different thing to loving one another — which, incidentally, they also do. A lot."

But beyond love and like, Jennie believes that the couple's strong foundation comes from the way they go about their relationship and family life with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"What makes it work? I think theirs is a pretty equal partnership," the expert said. "William is a much more hands-on dad than his father or grandfather. And I don’t think Catherine would let him get away with anything less.

"They operate as a partnership and they have such a deep understanding of one another that they can communicate when they are out and about with just a look or a gesture. They seem sometimes to have private jokes that make them smile or nudge one another."

Kate and William were on the Isle of Mull in Scotland on 29 April, the day of their actual anniversary, and shared their special day with the local community. They shared a sweet video of their visit on Instagram after the fact.

It's obvious from this video and from many other glimpses we've had into their love story that Kate and Will's relationship is as strong as ever. This, says Jennie, is a bit of a relief for everyone around them.

"I do think that Catherine’s parents and the King must be delighted that the marriage has worked out so well," the expert commented.

"It’s important for the monarchy that it works, but, on a human level, it is so comforting for the Middletons and for the King to know that William and Catherine are such a strong unit and seem able to deal with pretty much anything that life throws at them."

Happy anniversary to some of our fave royals!

