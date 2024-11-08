TK Maxx discount codes for November 2024

FAQs

Can I get free delivery at TK Maxx? Free delivery is available at TK Maxx on orders over £100. If your order is less, a delivery fee is applied. Standard delivery is £4.99. In a hurry? Next-day delivery is £6.99. You will need to order by 8 pm Monday to Friday if you would like the next day service.

Is click and collect free at TK Maxx? Yes, if you would rather collect your order then TK Maxx click and collect is free. You will need to allow up to 3 working days for your order to be ready for collection. TK Maxx will notify you when your order is ready.

Are TK Maxx clothing second-hand? No, everything that TK Maxx sells is brand new. The discounted prices are achievable because TK Maxx sells items from previous seasons, end-of-line items, or items that haven’t previously sold.

What is the TK Maxx returns policy? If you need to return an item to TK Maxx, you have 28 days from the date of purchase or the date of dispatch. You will need a receipt or proof of purchase.

What is the Christmas returns policy at TK Maxx? During the festive season, TK Maxx understands that you may be shopping for gifts. The Festive Returns Policy means if you purchase between September 26th to January 21st your purchase can still be exchanged or you will be given a gift card. The standard 28-day return policy still stands.

Hints & tips

TK Maxx Gift Cards: Gift cards are perfect for when you aren’t sure what to buy or you know the recipient likes shopping for themselves. They are available in-store and online. You can also top up existing gift cards and use up to 5 gift cards in one transaction. If you are a lover of homewares you can also use your TK Maxx gift cards at Homesense. And if you aren’t ready to spend right away, your gift card never expires so you can keep the value for when you spot the perfect item in the future.

Sign up for the newsletter: When you sign up for the newsletter at TK Maxx, you’ll be the first to know about seasonal sales. You’ll also be sent special offers and the latest news from TK Maxx. This way you will never miss a good deal.

TK Maxx rewards programme: If you are a regular shopper at TK Maxx it’s a good idea to become a ‘Treasure’ member. Sign up for this loyalty scheme and collect keys. You get one key every time you shop in-store and online. You can collect keys from Homesense too. When you have 5 keys you will be eligible for a reward. You can earn extra keys when referring a friend too.

Browse the clearance section: Even though TK Maxx is a discount store you can save even more money in the clearance section. Savings of up to 80% off can be found on hundreds of products. Use the filters to find specific items and sizes, especially as there may only be one size available for some items.

How to use your TK Maxx discount code

Find the TK Maxx discount code that suits your needs. Copy the code and head to the TK Maxx website. Add the items you love to the basket, found in the top right corner of the page. Proceed to the payment page. You will see ‘Got a promo code?’ Enter your discount code and complete your payment information.

