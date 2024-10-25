Hollister discount codes for October 2024

FAQs

Can I get free delivery at Hollister? Free shipping is available at Hollister when you spend £50 or more. If your order is under £50, standard delivery is £5. Express delivery is available if you would like your order sooner, within 2-3 working days at the additional cost of £10.

Where can I buy a Hollister gift card? A gift card is perfect when you’re unsure what the recipient would love. A physical gift card can be purchased in-store. Hollister has E-Cards available online too. They’re a great option for last-minute gifting or when the recipient lives further away. In both instances, you can check the balance of your gift card and E-Card online.

What is the returns policy at Hollister? Did you choose the wrong size, or didn’t get what you expected? No problem, it’s easy to make a return at Hollister. You can return your item for free in-store, just remember to take your online invoice with you. Or you can order a returns label online, this will cost £5. The fee will be deducted from your refund.

How can I track my Hollister order? Once you have placed an order it’s easy to track your order at Hollister. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click ‘Track my order’. Here you can either sign in or enter your order number and email address. Updates are available once your order has been processed. Keep an eye on your inbox as Hollister will email you once your order has been dispatched.

Hints and Tips

Sales at Hollister: Take a look at the sales section on the Hollister website. You can save up to 40% off sweatpants and sweatshirts as well as jackets and coats, dresses and sleepwear. Don’t forget to use the filters to find exactly what you are looking for. Hollister has sales throughout the year, including January, summer and mid-season sales.

Black Friday at Hollister: Hollister has taken part in both Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the past. In general, our savings experts have noted discounts between 20%-40% off selected items. As one of the biggest shopping events of the year, you won’t want to miss out. The best way to stay in the loop is to sign up for the newsletter.

Hollister House Rewards: Join Hollister House Rewards and get £10 off when you spend £40. This is a great welcome offer for members. In addition to this, you can earn cash rewards, such as £1 for every 100 points you save. You’ll also get double points on your birthday and exclusive access to new arrivals.

Student discount at Hollister: Students can enjoy an extra 10% off at Hollister. To access this saving you will need to have a verified account at UNiDAYS. What a great way to make a saving on clothing whilst on a budget.

How to use your Hollister discount code

Take a look at the discount codes available here, and choose the one that suits you best. Copy and paste the discount code and head to the Hollister website. Once you have selected your favourite items, add them to the basket and go to checkout. Copy and paste your discount code into the box provided. Continue with your payment details and enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.