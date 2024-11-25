USC discount codes for November 2024

FAQs

What delivery options are available at USC? You can choose standard delivery at the cost of £4.99. USC will deliver your order within 3-7 working days. If you need your order soon, 48 hour delivery costs £7.99. Alternatively, next-day delivery is available for £9.99 by Evri or £11.99 by DPD.

Does USC do blue light card discounts? Yes, USC should accept a blue light card discount. Alternatively, you can get 10% off your order via GoCertify. Simply confirm your work status and you should see your unique discount.

Does USC have a student discount? Yes. Students can get 10% off full priced orders online at USC. If you have a sale item, you can get 5% off this. You will need to verify your student status with your Student Beans account.

Can I get a discount on sale items at USC? Possibly—as mentioned above, students can get 5% off on sale items at any time of year. As savings experts, we’d recommend checking the sale for further reductions too. This is when a brand will discount an item already in the sale.

Hints & Tips

Newsletter promos: Sign up for the USC newsletter mailing list to get the latest promotions straight to your email. You’ll also be the first to know about new sales, seasonal clothing lines, and deals. To sign up for free, go to the USC website footer and type your email address.

Social media competitions: Follow USC on social media platforms—such as Twitter and Instagram—to see the brand’s occasional competitions. Our savings experts have previously noted vouchers worth £500 and tickets to Reading festival given away here. You’ll also be kept up-to-date on the latest style inspiration and outlet deals.

Save with multibuys: Looking for a couple of essential pieces? You can save more on your wardrobe refresh with multibuy offers at USC. These have previously included 2 for £75 on BOSS t-shirts and 2 for £26 on women’s joggers. If you’re looking for the multibuys, go to the USC website and click the ‘Offers’ section.

Shop the Outlet: USC has a dedicated ‘Outlet’ page with some of their strongest discounts on clothing, accessories, and trainers. With discounts of up to 70% off, shopping at the outlet is always a smart idea. Our savings experts have seen brands such as UGG, Jack Wills, and Calvin Klein included in the Outlet discounts.

How to use your USC discount code