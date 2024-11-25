USC discount codes for November 2024
FAQs
What delivery options are available at USC?
You can choose standard delivery at the cost of £4.99. USC will deliver your order within 3-7 working days. If you need your order soon, 48 hour delivery costs £7.99. Alternatively, next-day delivery is available for £9.99 by Evri or £11.99 by DPD.
Does USC do blue light card discounts?
Yes, USC should accept a blue light card discount. Alternatively, you can get 10% off your order via GoCertify. Simply confirm your work status and you should see your unique discount.
Does USC have a student discount?
Yes. Students can get 10% off full priced orders online at USC. If you have a sale item, you can get 5% off this. You will need to verify your student status with your Student Beans account.
Can I get a discount on sale items at USC?
Possibly—as mentioned above, students can get 5% off on sale items at any time of year. As savings experts, we’d recommend checking the sale for further reductions too. This is when a brand will discount an item already in the sale.
Hints & Tips
Newsletter promos: Sign up for the USC newsletter mailing list to get the latest promotions straight to your email. You’ll also be the first to know about new sales, seasonal clothing lines, and deals. To sign up for free, go to the USC website footer and type your email address.
Social media competitions: Follow USC on social media platforms—such as Twitter and Instagram—to see the brand’s occasional competitions. Our savings experts have previously noted vouchers worth £500 and tickets to Reading festival given away here. You’ll also be kept up-to-date on the latest style inspiration and outlet deals.
Save with multibuys: Looking for a couple of essential pieces? You can save more on your wardrobe refresh with multibuy offers at USC. These have previously included 2 for £75 on BOSS t-shirts and 2 for £26 on women’s joggers. If you’re looking for the multibuys, go to the USC website and click the ‘Offers’ section.
Shop the Outlet: USC has a dedicated ‘Outlet’ page with some of their strongest discounts on clothing, accessories, and trainers. With discounts of up to 70% off, shopping at the outlet is always a smart idea. Our savings experts have seen brands such as UGG, Jack Wills, and Calvin Klein included in the Outlet discounts.
How to use your USC discount code
- Select your USC discount code from our selection of coupons.
- Click ‘Get code’ then go to the USC website.
- Add your favourite designer label pieces to your basket.
- Select ‘View Bag’ when you’re done shopping.
- You should see a ‘Enter promo code’ box by the total.
- Copy and paste your USC promo code into this box.
- Click ‘Apply’ and your discount should be applied.
Becky is a contributing writer for Marie Claire UK vouchers. For two years, she has been writing savings advice to save shoppers money on brands such as Marie Claire, WhoWhatWear, and Woman & Home. She specialises in lifestyle brands and savings to improve your home, wardrobe, or even beauty routine.
In her spare time, Becky enjoys writing, reading, and uploading to her lifestyle blog. She also likes writing book review content for the likes of Women’s Weekly.
About USC
USC is a brand and platform for on-trend clothing and fashion labels. Founded in 1989 in Edinburgh, USC originally focused on sports apparel—true to its name of ‘United Sports Corporation’. Now, its streetwear style and leisure apparel is right on-trend. USC has a whole range of effortless clothing, footwear, and accessories to shop from. Whether you’re shopping for men, women, or kids, there’s sure to be a brand you love. The likes of New Balance, Lacoste, and Hugo Boss are all at home here. Invest in fashion essentials for less today with our USC discount codes, sales advice, and expert savings knowledge.
