Argos discount codes for October 2024

FAQs

Can I get same-day delivery at Argos? Yes, same-day delivery is available on items that Argos class as ‘small items’. This includes small appliances such as toasters, kettles, gaming consoles and toys. Check the delivery options when you are selecting your items to check if this service is available. You will need to order by 5 pm and prices start at £5.95. This will ensure your item is delivered by 10 pm that same day.

Does Argos have sales? Yes, Argos has various sales throughout the year including the Argos toy sale. The toy sale is usually during October and includes some half-price toys. In addition to this other popular sales include furniture and technology.

Does Argos have Black Friday deals? In previous years, Argos has taken part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They have discounted prices on various items such as large kitchen appliances, TVs, mobile phones and tools. We would expect Argos to have a Black Friday sale again this year.

Can I return my item to Argos? If you need to return an item to Argos, you can do so within 30 days of collection or delivery. Simply return to the store with your item and proof of purchase. For larger items, you can arrange a collection. One of the easiest way to do this is to use the Argos chat feature online.

Hints and Tips

Browse the clearance section: Take a look at the clearance section for some of the biggest savings at Argos. We’ve previously noted some products are reduced by up to 70%. There are also hundreds of products available at reduced prices. Usually, this is because they are an end-of-line product or Argos are making room for new products. Electricals, clothing, gifts, toys, and health and beauty products are all available in the clearance section.

Use your Nectar Card: If you are a Nectar card member, don’t forget to use your Nectar Card at Argos. Not only can you collect Nectar points when you shop at Argos, you can spend them too. Nectar points can be redeemed when you buy in-store or when you reserve an item on the app or online. This is a great way to save some money on your next purchase and save money towards the next.

Student discounts: You can enjoy a student discount at Argos if you have a Student Beans account. You can save up to 30% on laptops, kitchen essentials and more. If you don’t already have a Student Beans account, you will need to verify your student status to access the discount available.

The Argos Events Calendar

Argos has regular events and sales like Black Friday and the infamous toy sale. You can find the dates and details of these on the events calendar at Argos. If you love a sale this is the perfect way to plan. In addition to this, the page is packed with shopping advice including a student essentials checklist, home styling advice, party planning and the back-to-school shop.

How to use your Argos discount code

Find the Argos discount code to suit your needs and copy the code. Head to the Argos website and add your chosen item to the trolley. Complete your collection or delivery details. Continue to the confirm and pay page, and you will see the ‘promo codes and gift cards’ section halfway down the page. Add your discount code here. Complete your payment details and enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.