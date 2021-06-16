LK Bennett has just brought back this iconic Kate Middleton dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We all know Kate Middleton loves to support the British high-street, and LK Bennett is undoubtedly one of her favourite fashion brands. Not only does she own several dresses from the brand, but she also loves its wedges.

And of course, whenever Kate wears an affordable outfit, it sells out immediately, leaving many sartorial fans disappointed.

Which is exactly what happened when the Duchess wore the below pink floral LK Bennett dress to The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in July 2019. She paired it with her signature wedges and gold statement earrings.

Despite being re-stocked several times, the dress sadly kept selling out, but the good news is that the brand has re-issued it this summer, and it’s currently available in all sizes, from 6 to 18.

ELOWEN PINK ANIMAL PRINT MIDI DRESS, £279 at LK BENNETT

Crafted from a silky fabric in a soft pink animal print, this dress has a round neck with pleat detail to the front, short cape sleeves and a floaty, midi skirt. Wear it with sandals and a matching clutch for all the summer’s big moments and events. View Deal

It’s hard to tell whether it’s the exact same dress, or whether some details might have been changed slightly, but either way, it’s a great dress that will work beautifully for any summer events.

Get it now before it sells out again.