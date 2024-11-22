Get The Label discount codes for November 2024

FAQs

How do I get free delivery at Get The Label? Whilst Get The Label does not offer free delivery, standard delivery is the cheapest option and costs £4.99. Your order will be delivered within 3-7 working days. If needed, express delivery and next-day delivery are available at an extra cost.

Can I use an NHS discount at Get The Label? Yes, Get The Label has an NHS discount on specific orders. If you’re part of the NHS or a healthcare professional, you can get 10% off orders of £75 or more. You’ll need to confirm your work status via GoCertify.

Does Get The Label offer a student discount? Yes, students can get 10% off their online orders at Get The Label. You’ll need to verify your student status via either Student Beans or UNiDAYs for this discount. It’s worth noting this discount excludes Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, and UGG items, as well as orders of over £200.

What is the returns policy at Get The Label? You can now return any items for free bought from 28th October 2024 until 5th January 2025. Ordinarily, Get The Label offers 21 day returns outside of the Christmas period. Your items will need to be returned unused and in perfect condition. You should be provided with a free QR code or return label for ZigZag, which is Get The Label’s chosen return courier.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter discounts: When you sign up for the newsletter, you’ll get special offers delivered straight to your email. You’ll also be kept up-to-date on the newest brands and hear about sales first. To sign up, go to the Get The Label website.

Key worker discounts: Get even more savings at Get The Label as a key worker with a special 10% off orders of £75 or more. Key workers include those in the NHS, emergency services, healthcare profession, teacher, and other essential workers. With this key worker discount, you’ll need to verify your work via GoCertify before you checkout.

Shop the Clearance: Explore the best discounts at Get The Label by shopping the brand’s dedicated ‘Clearance’ page. You’ll find a range of products—whether you’re looking for trending shoes or the perfect coat. We’ve previously noted up to 70% off on selected items within the ‘Clearance’ section. Previous brands have included the likes of Adidas, Reebok, and Lacoste.

Follow on social media: Another way to get more from Get The Label is by following the brand on socials. Get The Label has previously hosted competitions, including prize vouchers of £150 on Mercier items. All that was required was a follow, a post like, and tagging a friend in the comments. You’ll also see the latest discounted arrivals first and get free style inspiration.

How to use your Get The Label discount code

Look through our Get The Label discount codes and select one to suit you. Select ‘Click Code’ and continue to the Get The Label website. Add your ideal items or pieces to your basket. When you’re done shopping, select the bag icon in the top right and ‘View Basket’. You should see your total and a ‘Got a voucher code?’ box. Paste your Get The Label discount code into this box. Click the ‘Apply’ button to secure your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.