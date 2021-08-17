A deleted scene from The Crown of Princess Diana singing is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world is awaiting the highly anticipated return of The Crown, with season five set to be the most dramatic yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast make their final appearances, from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret to Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

It was Princess Diana’s portrayal by Emma Corrin that made the most news however, earning the actress a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award and a Critic’s Choice TV award.

This week, the actress made headlines once more as a deleted scene from The Crown‘s fourth series resurfaced showing her singing as Princess Diana, and unsurprisingly it went viral.

The scene sees Princess Diana performing ‘All I Ask of You’ from Phantom of the Opera as a gift to Prince Charles. And while part of the filmed performance was aired in episode 9, the whole scene has only just been released by Netflix.

Season four will be Emma Corrin’s last appearance in The Crown, with season five welcoming a brand new cast to reflect the passing of time.

It is Elizabeth Debicki who will be stepping into Princess Diana’s iconic shoes for the next two seasons, with new photographs emerging of her filming for The Crown with two young boys, thought to be playing Prince William and Prince Harry.

A release date for The Crown season five has not yet been confirmed.

We cannot wait for this.