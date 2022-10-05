The Crown is looking to cast a Prince Harry lookalike for season six

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world is awaiting The Crown season five, with the highly anticipated Netflix instalment set to be the most dramatic yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast make their final appearances, from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret to Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

It was Princess Diana’s portrayal by Emma Corrin that made the most news however, earning the actress a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award and a Critic’s Choice TV award.

The next two seasons will welcome a brand new cast to reflect the passing of time, with new recruits including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki among others.

The most buzz has understandably been around the casting of the millennial royals, who are rumoured to be making an appearance as adults in season six

This week, it was Prince Harry that made headlines, as The Crown announced that it was looking to cast the royal for season six.

“Robert Sterne, Casting Director of the Netflix series THE CROWN, is searching for an exceptional young actor to play PRINCE HARRY in the next series,” read the casting call notice. “It is a significant role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance.”

The casting call went on to confirm that “shooting will commence November 2022 in the UK” and that “no previous professional acting experience is required.”

This comes after the news that Netflix had cast its Kate and Wills last month, with two unknown actors bagging the highly coveted roles.

Two actors have been cast as Prince William – Rufus Kampa, 16, for the earlier years and Ed McVey, 21, for his post-school years. While Meg Bellamy, 19, is confirmed to have been cast as Princess Kate.

The Crown won’t see appearances by an adult Prince William, Prince Harry or Princess Kate until season six so we will still have some time to wait to see them all in action.

We officially cannot wait.