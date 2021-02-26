The royal family are now volunteering at COVID vaccination centres

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royals have to be the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors making news on the regular.

With their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, members of royal family have been even more at the forefront, visible on social media, encouraging people to get vaccinated and making relatable comments about the difficulties of homeschooling.

This week, the Mountbatten-Windsors made headlines as they went one step further, actually volunteering at COVID vaccination centres.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has led the way, carrying out her first shift as a St John Ambulance Care Volunteer this week, with Buckingham Palace releasing a series of photographs of the royal at an NHS vaccination centre in London.

While Sophie is the only Mountbatten-Windsor to volunteer at vaccination centres so far, multiple members of the royal family have paid a visit to thank volunteers and key workers.

The Queen took part in a video call this week to talk with four health officials about the COVID-19 vaccine and its deployment across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Whilst talking about the ‘vital importance of delivering the vaccine to every community’, she also spoke about her own experience receiving it, reassuring everyone that ‘the jab didn’t hurt at all’.

Well done, Sophie!