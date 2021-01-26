Kate Middleton and Prince William are ‘very involved’ in their children’s homeschooling

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past year has been all about Kate and Wills.

The couple has made particular headlines for their relatable side, with Kate and Wills (like all parents up and down the country) forced to homeschool their children, something they are reportedly taking it in turns to do, sharing the job equally.

In fact, according to a recent report, the couple are extremely hands-on with their children’s homeschooling, despite having full time jobs themselves.

According to Royal expert Katie Nicholl, the couple is ‘very involved’ and their children are ‘studious and love to learn’.

She went on to talk about the Duchess of Cambridge’s particularly strict rules when it comes to screen time.

‘Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum,’ Vanity Fair’s royal reporter Katie Nicholl explained to OK! magazine. ‘The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated.’

‘Kate is aware of screen time and tries to limit the children being exposed to too much. When the children have a break, she takes them outside, come rain or shine.’

Well, that’s that.