Prince William and Princess Kate are set for a change in the New Year

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with Princess Kate returning to duty following her cancer recovery.

The 42-year-old mother of three took a temporary step back from duties in January this year to focus on her health following her diagnosis. And in a rare move, Prince William also took an extended leave of absence to care for his wife and children during her recovery.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," Princess Kate explained in a rare video message to update the public on her health. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

Now having completed her chemotherapy treatment, the Princess of Wales has been gradually scaling up her workload. And while she is still not back in a permanent capacity, we are expected to see her more and more.

This, according to royals, could even include international duties, with the Prince and Princess of Wales set to take on more responsibilities in 2025.

Princess Kate has not taken part in international duties since 2023 due to her health issues, but according to Prince William himself, this is set to change in the New Year.

"I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we'll have some more trips maybe lined up," the future King explained during his recent visit to Cape Town.

However the Prince of Wales added that it is unlikely that their children, Prince George, Princes Charlotte and Prince Louis, would join them.

"Family-wise, you'll have to wait a little bit longer because obviously they're at school and I think that takes priority over everything else."

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.