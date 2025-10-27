Prince William and Princess Kate Have One Major Concern About Their New Home

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines. And from their recent step away from the spotlight to Prince William's surprisingly candid interview about the monarchy, the royal couple has been front and centre.

It is the Wales family's upcoming house move that has got the world talking the most, with Prince William and Princess Kate moving their family into Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, later this season.

The Grade II-listed estate features eight bedrooms, marble fireplaces and a tennis court. Not to mention, a paddock and a lake, set in 4,800 acres of land, with sources describing the Georgian-style property as their "forever home".

However, according to recent reports, the future King and Queen do have one major concern about the property, with Prince Andrew living nearby at Royal Lodge.

The 65-year-old royal has long been a source of controversy, confirming that he was relinquishing his royal titles earlier this month, following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

And according to sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales are keen for the former Duke of York to move out of the neighbouring property, with just a short walk separating the two estates.

"Catherine shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge while Prince Andrew is still in it," a source recently alleged to the Mail on Sunday.

"William wants him gone before they start to move in next week. It's not about what Andrew doesn't want to do anymore. It's about what he's going to be told to do."

We will continue to update this story.