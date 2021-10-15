Queen Elizabeth sent a clear message with her latest outfit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Queen Elizabeth II made a rare official outing yesterday to attend the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Wales, and she made headlines for several reasons.

Firstly, she accidentally let slip her views of climate change, which was surprising since royals are known for staying neutral at all times.

Secondly, it was the first time in 17 years that Her Majesty was pictured using a walking stick. The last time she publicly used one was in 2004 following a knee operation, so it naturally sparked concerns for her health.

Speculation aside, another reason she caught the headlines was her fabulously colourful outfit. She donned a pink coat with black buttons by London-based designer Stewart Parvin, which perfectly matched her pink Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat, which was embellished with flowers.

As is her custom, she let her jewellery send a little message out for her. Her brooch featured diamonds and jewel daffodils, which are the national Welsh flower, thus showing her support for the country.

The Queen wore gloves as per usual, which is her way of avoiding germs when she shakes several hands at official events.

A wise habit indeed when we’ve just gone through a global pandemic.