Prince William Has Given an Emotional Update on Princess Kate

Prince William spoke about his pride in Princess Kate's first overseas tour since her cancer recovery during a special live broadcast on Heart FM this morning.

"She's an amazing mum and an amazing wife and literally our family couldn't cope without her," the future King told hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. "She's been absolutely stunning, she really has."

"She's sort of edging herself back into doing more of those trips," he added. "We have to balance that and make sure she's okay and rested but she's in good form."

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre this month, with the future Queen embarking on her first official overseas tour since her cancer recovery.

The mother of three confirmed her cancer diagnosis in 2024, taking a leave of absence to prioritise her health and focus on her recuperation in private.

And now in remission, the 44-year-old has been increasing her duties, with her recent two day visit to Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy being her biggest milestone to date.

The high profile trip was part of Princess Kate's work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. And it has been widely considered a huge success, with royal fans eager to know where the Princess of Wales will be visiting next.

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Prince William weighed in on the situation this morning, giving an update on Princess Kate's health during a recent radio appearance.

Joining Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart FM from the Isles of Scilly for a special live broadcast, the future King spoke about his wife's return to duties, explaining that he was "so proud" of her progress.

"It must've been a difficult time back then with the kids and seeing her fulfil those duties must've made you very happy," reflected Jamie Theakston.

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"Yep, very much so," Prince William responded. "She's an amazing mum and an amazing wife and literally our family couldn't cope without her. She's been absolutely stunning, she really has."

And when asked about the possibility of future oversees tours, William added: "She's sort of edging herself back into doing more of those trips ... we have to balance that and make sure she's okay and rested but she's in good form."

Listen to the full special live broadcast on Heart FM.

We will continue to update this story.