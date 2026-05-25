Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had a Secret UK Home in the First Year of Their Marriage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a secret home in the Cotswolds in the first years of their marriage.

The four-bedroom farmhouse, known as Westfield Large, was worth £2.5 million in 2018, located near Soho House and the Beckham family's estate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to leave their beloved country home in 2019, after leaked photographs of the property "put the pair’s safety at risk."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dominated the headlines since their 2020 relocation to California. And from the As Ever founder's words about the family of four's dynamic to their stunning Montecito home, the royal couple's new life in the US continues to get the world talking.

It is hard to even remember a time before their move to the States, but of course Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually lived in several UK properties before their relocation.

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The royal couple most famously lived in Frogmore Cottage, a Grade II listed home in Windsor Great Park that was gifted to them as a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, news resurfaced this week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also had a secret UK home in the Cotswolds, signing a two-year lease on the property shortly before getting married.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The four-bedroom farmhouse known as Westfield Large was located on the Great Tew Estate, just an hour and a half outside of London, with Soho Farmhouse and the Beckhams among their neighbours.

And worth a reported £2.5 million in 2018, its four acres featured a main house, a converted barn with two kitchens and a two-bedroom cottage for visitors.

The royal couple is reported to have stayed at the property while renovations at their official home, Frogmore Cottage, were being carried out.

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And according to sources via The Sun, Harry and Meghan loved to host their A-list friends including George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas "in complete solitude".

Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure. Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind. Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to leave Westfield Large in May 2019 after paparazzi photographs of the inside of their home were published, posing a security threat.

"The syndication and publication of the photographs very seriously undermined the safety and security of the Duke and the home to the extent that they are no longer able to live at the property," the royal family announced in a statement at the time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex subsequently moved into Frogmore Cottage.

We will continue to update this story.