Why the Queen often wears lime green on special occasions

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise public appearance to attend a service to mark the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force at the CWGC Air Forces Memorial, in Runnymede in Surrey. It was the first time she’s been seen IRL since December.

During the socially-distanced engagement, she chatted to members of the Air Force, and had a wreath laid on her behalf. In a sea of navy uniforms, she stood out in her signature lime green outfit.

It is one of Her Majesty’s favourite colours, one which she wears on important occasions, such as her 90th birthday in 2016, or her first official solo outing with Meghan Markle in 2018.

The Queen often wears bright colours to stand out from the crowd, but it’s also thought she loves green for its association with hope and good luck. It’s an apt choice as we slowly come out of lockdown.

HRH also wore one of her beloved hats, adorned with tulips and white flowers, a symbol of Spring and new beginnings.

She’s also a big fan of brooches, and the one she wore yesterday was a tribute to Australia. Called the Wattle brooch, it was made by Melbourne company William Drummond & Co and gifted to her on her first visit to the continent in.