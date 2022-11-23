Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana in her first state banquet as Princess of Wales

Last night, King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, hosted their first state banquet at Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab) to welcome the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Of course, the Prince and Princess of Wales (opens in new tab), William and Kate were in attendance and were dressed suitably glamorously for the occasion. Prince William donned a suit and white bow tie, while Kate opted for a white embellished gown by Jenny Packham.

Complete with cape-effect sleeves and beaded shoulder embellishments, the dress looked every bit fit for a princess. Middleton finished the outfit with a few very sentimental jewels, including a pearl bracelet which once belonged to Queen Elizabeth and the Lover's Knot Tiara (opens in new tab).

As far as tiaras go (opens in new tab), the Lover's Knot Tiara is one of the most renowned. Originally commissioned for Queen Mary in 1913, the item features ornate diamond detailing alongside 19 hanging pearl embellishments. According to the diamond experts at Seven Stone (opens in new tab), today, the tiara is estimated to be worth £1,000,000.

While it was created for Queen Mary, the tiara later belonged to Queen Elizabeth II who loaned it to Princess Diana on several occasions. The tiara (opens in new tab) became one of Princess Diana's favourite pieces. She was seen wearing the elegant item many times, including to several state banquets, just as Kate did last night.

After Princess Diana's passing, the tiara was not seen for several years, until the Princess of Wales wore the item for the first time in 2015.

Since then, Middleton has worn the tiara on a few occasions, including a State Banquet in 2018 to welcome The King And Queen Of The Netherlands and a Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in 2016.