If Loewe's pre-fall campaign feels like the piece missing from your summer dressing puzzle—with visuals that feature a man facing the sea; a gentle breeze lifting the vertically-striped shirt tied around his waist to expose a tantalising hint of under-cheek—you're not alone. But as well as this reference, there's another one that feels very on-point for summer 2026; the repositioning of stripes as not just the print but the only print when temperatures rise.

Photographed by Talia Chetrit, several of the images (shot with a backdrop of ocean or stacked sun-loungers) feature a preppy deckchair stripe; a scene-stealing pattern that feels very high-summer. Since then, the stripe has dusted itself off, cropping up repeatedly in decidedly chic settings—and reminding us all why it's a classic for a reason.

(Image credit: Talia Chetrit)

The Breton, no surprises there, has emerged as the seasonal favourite once again. At the Cannes Film Festival, Anais Demoustier wore a striped rugby T-shirt—comprising navy blue and butter yellow—at the photocall for La Vénus Electrique; a sporty take on the Breton.

Anais Demoustier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Influencer Alexis Foreman has also been championing the Breton, with a limoncello version that gave the piece something of a twist from Matteau. While you can stick to what you know with a navy-and-white Breton, this summer pushes the stripe ever-so-slightly out of its comfort zone, whether that's with a variegated pattern or with a punchier colour palette like Foreman's.

It has been impossible to miss striped jeans and trousers on Instagram, with the trend emerging as one of the easiest ways to introduce colour into your wardrobe with minimal effort. For inspiration on styling bold striped trousers in a way that still feels effortless, look to Maria de la Orden, co-founder of the Barcelona-based La Veste. Her signature Pippi trousers are available in 11 different colour combinations and have become a favourite among the fashion set. Meanwhile, Blair Eadie has long made colourful dressing her calling card. If there's a striped piece worth knowing about, chances are she's already wearing it. Seen here in an off-the-shoulder dress by Staud, she demonstrates another easy way to embrace the trend for summer occasions.

Perhaps that is the secret behind stripes' return for summer 2026. As our lives become increasingly busy, pieces that simplify the getting-dressed process are exactly what we're gravitating towards—and few trends work harder than stripes.

Shop our Stripes edit:

The Breton, Revisited

Striped Dresses

Not as ubiquitous as its floral counterpart, the striped dress still has form during summer. And this year, resortwear brands have backed the print, from Cala de la Cruz, which has actually combined florals and stripes on a graphic mini dress, to Staud, which has given a long-sleeved knit cover-up a bold vertical stripe in shades of turquoise, canary and brown.

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Striped Shorts

Loewe's campaign made a (very convincing) case for striped shorts—and there's plenty of versions on shop floors with a similar vibe (pretty yet playful). Lido's elasticated waist and primary-coloured stripes are particularly fun, while Reformation's Bermudas, which are slightly more subtle, are 10/10 chic. (Psst: Even if your striped shorts don't have a paperbag waist like Loewe's, you can still size up, roll up the cuffs so the white pocket linings peek out. Clever, no?)

Striped Trousers

A striped trouser doesn't have to mean boardroom suiting. Having said that, Toteme's reverse pinstripe is particularly novel on a balloon-leg silhouette—don't you think? Elsewhere, Mango's wide-legged, and wide-striped jeans take a different—but no less interesting approach—with the kind of personality that means the rest of your outfit can take the day off.

Striped Totes

Unless you're ready to go all in and mix clashing stripes (it is summer, after all), why not ease into the trend with a bright tote bag paired with your existing summer outfits?