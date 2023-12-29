Princess Kate's Christmas outfit reportedly had a much deeper meaning

The royal family goes all out for Christmas, and with a host of events and traditions to partake in, members of the fold step up their public appearances each December.

This is particularly true of the Princess of Wales, who was front and centre this Christmas.

Yes, from her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol concert to volunteering at a local baby bank with her three children, Kate Middleton has been the most talked-about Mountbatten-Windsor this December.

It was the Princess of Wales' Christmas Day appearance that made the most news. In fact, her bold fashion choice at the annual traditional walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church for the Christmas Day service went viral.

Abandoning the traditional festive looks that she is known for, usually a dark green or tartan ensemble, she instead opted for an ultra modern and untraditional head-to-toe royal blue number.

The royal look was certainly successful, with fans praising the choice in their hundreds. But it was comments by fashion experts that made the most news, with experts explaining that the unusual choice may have been a smart move on Princess Kate's part due to its hidden meaning.

In a conversation with HELLO!, stylist Sian Clarke explained the benefits of wearing blue - particularly as someone in a public-facing role.

"Navy is a contemporary wardrobe staple and as someone who has such a public facing role, it will be an immediate crowd-pleaser," Clarke explained.

"Blue releases oxytocin into our systems when we wear and see the colour. It reflects calm. The calmer we feel, the better communication we have and it helps build, strengthen and improve relationships."

Clarke later went on to explain that by wearing blue, the "colour of communication", Princess Kate is "giving us a message of calm and strength on Christmas Day".

This comes as royal experts note Princess Kate's "image overhaul", seeing the royal move away from her feminine style to focus more on power dressing.

“Kate wants people to see her as a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of Queen into a new generation,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s been wearing pants, more casual shirts, and less high-priced clothing, and she’s ditching the long dresses and heels [for] more accessible pieces.”

We will continue to update this story.