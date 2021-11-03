Was the Queen sending a hopeful message with her latest outfit?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Queen Elizabeth II made a virtual appearance this week for COP26, after she was told by doctors to look after her health and avoid too much travelling.

In the video, she called for leaders to set their politics aside in favour of a common goal of helping the planet.

She said, ‘It has sometimes been observed that what leaders do for their people today is government and politics. But what they do for the people of tomorrow — that is statesmanship.’

‘None of us will live forever. But we are doing this not for ourselves, but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps,’ she added.

The Queen also paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip, who was a staunch environmentalist. ‘It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them,’ she finished.

For her appearance, she wore a string of pearls and a butterfly brooch, which some experts say is a symbol of rebirth and hope, one which could be tied in with a healthier planet.

Other royal fans said it was simply a tribute to Prince Philip, since the Queen was sitting next to a photograph of the late consort surrounded by butterflies in Mexico.

The piece of jewellery is made of diamonds and rubies and was a wedding present from the Countess of Onslow.