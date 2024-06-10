Princess Kate revealed her “happy place” in an unearthed interview

The Princess of Wales has taken a temporary step back from royal duties this year following her cancer diagnosis, recovering privately in Windsor with her family.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," the 42-year-old announced earlier this year in a televised health message, asking for "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment.

Princess Kate is said to be surrounded with a solid support network, namely her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And according to reports, the Wales family is pulling out all the stops to spend quality family time together during her recovery.

This is sure to involve some family time outdoors, with the Princess of Wales one revealing in a podcast appearance that that was her "happy place".

"I'm happy when I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty," the mother of three explained during her 2020 appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast.

"As children, we spent a lot of time outside, and it’s something I’m really passionate about," she later explained. "I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying foundations. It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this.' And actually, it’s so simple.

"That’s what I would want them to remember," she continued. "Those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember. Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to her role, but it is thought that it could be as late as 2025.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able," she announced in her health statement earlier this year. "But for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

We will continue to update this story.